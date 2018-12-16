Gamecock basketball signee gets shoutouts from Dwyane Wade, Chance the Rapper

South Carolina’s No. 1-rated 2019 recruiting class continues to blow up social media.
First it was Canadian viral sensation Laetica Amihere wowing observers with a one-handed slam dunk just a few months removed from her return from an ACL tear. Now, the nation’s seventh-ranked recruit and future Gamecock Zia Cooke has upped the game while receiving shoutouts from an NBA legend and one of the hottest young names in music.
Cooke dropped 43 points, a career best, on Saturday, leading her team at Rogers High School in Toledo, Ohio, to an 80-73 win. Her highlights were tweeted out later that night, including one moment where she juked out a defender, causing her to lose her balance, then stood and waited for her to recover — similar to a play by NBA MVP James Harden last season.
The video earned retweets from future NBA Hall-of-Famer Dwyane Wade, who called Cooke “cold,” and musician Chance the Rapper, who simply said “YEESH” in his post.
Cooke and her team are seeking to repeat as state champions before she comes to South Carolina.
Other USC signees have been putting up big numbers as well lately — No. 13-ranked Brea Beal and No. 3 overall Aliyah Boston have both broken their schools’ scoring records in the past week.
