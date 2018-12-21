South Carolina pours it on in third quarter to rout Temple in pre-Christmas clash

In its last game before Christmas, South Carolina gave Dawn Staley an early present — an easy win.
With a powerful third quarter and a season-best night from 3-point range, the Gamecocks cruised by Staley’s former team, Temple, for an 88-60 win at Colonial Life Arena.
In the first five minutes of the game, there were five lead changes as South Carolina (7-4) connected on its first three 3-point attempts, but Temple tallied eight second-chance points off superior rebounding, at one point owning a 7-1 edge on the boards.
In the latter half of the quarter, however, the Gamecocks went on a 12-3 to take a double-digit lead, fueled by better rebounding and a breakneck pace up and down the floor, as Temple went cold from the field.
Into the second quarter, Temple recovered its shooting touch with the help of several friendly bounces to go 47 percent from the field. South Carolina, meanwhile, continued to fire away from beyond the arc, but several ambitious looks failed to fall, allowing Temple to outscore USC in the period, 20-19.
After the break, South Carolina came out and simply dominated, embarking on a 23-3 run powered mostly 3s on offense and strong defensive play from junior forward Mikiah Herbert Harrigan, who chipped in two blocks. Temple, meanwhile, finished the quarter shooting 2-for-17, including a 1-for-14 stretch.
Into the fourth quarter, the reserves took over and cruised to a comfortable win. All but one of USC’s 13 players scored as the Gamecocks secured their first three-game win streak of the season.
Star of the game: Te’a Cooper was uncharacteristically quiet in last Sunday’s double-overtime thriller vs. Purdue, posting just two points in 18 minutes. She topped that in less than four minutes Friday, and continued to lead a potent attack with 16 points on just eight field goal attempts.
Stat of the game: It’s gotta be the 3s. With 15 makes from deep coming from nine players, the Gamecocks set a season high and came two away from tying the program record.
Play of the game: Early in the third quarter, Mikiah Herbert Harrigan drained a 3 after the defense sagged off her, daring her to shoot. It was that kind of night where everything was working for USC, and it started an 18-1 run.
OBSERVATIONS
Jennings MIA: Redshirt senior forward Alexis Jennings played the first six minutes of the game, but after the first media timeout went to the bench and never came back. She never showed obvious signs of injury but had played limited minutes earlier in the season due to some nagging ailments.
Perfect night for Cliney: Redshirt senior guard Doniyah Cliney didn’t get into the game until the second quarter, but she was ruthlessly efficient with the ball in her hand, going 4-for-4 from the field and 2-for-2 from the free throw line, with most of those makes coming just before halftime as the rest of the offense struggled and she kept the Gamecocks well clear.
600 for Staley: Friday marked Dawn Staley’s 600th career game as a head coach, 348 of which have come at Carolina. Her all-time winning percentage is now at 0.715.
NEXT
South Carolina breaks for the Christmas holiday and returns to play Dec. 30 against Furman at Colonial Life Arena, the final game before conference play begins.
