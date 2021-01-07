No. 5 Gamecocks on pause after COVID issues arise. Tonight’s game postponed

South Carolina basketball dmclemore@thestate.com

South Carolina women’s basketball has paused all team activities and postponed its game Thursday night against Georgia after COVID-19 testing and subsequent contact tracing, the team announced Thursday morning.

No makeup date for the Georgia contest was announced. At this point, it is the only game that has been postponed, but the No. 5 Gamecocks were scheduled to travel to No. 10 Kentucky on Sunday.

This marks the first in-season pause the Gamecocks have had due to coronavirus issues. They had previously had games against Oklahoma and Ole Miss postponed or canceled because of COVID-19 cases and contact tracing with the other team.

South Carolina men’s basketball, though, had to pause all activities on Dec. 8 due to COVID issues, then do so again Dec. 21 after more arose. All told, the Gamecocks had five games impacted and went nearly a month between games before they were finally able to play again. Even then, they were missing several players.

