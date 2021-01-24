No. 4 South Carolina survives scare from unranked LSU to grab SEC road win

Dawn Staley knew going in that LSU could give her South Carolina women’s basketball team some trouble on the road.

“Their matchup zone tends to give us problems. It has given a lot of teams that they play, especially in our conference, some issues,” Staley said before Sunday’s contest.

Sure enough, the Tigers gave the Gamecocks all they could handle for most of Sunday afternoon — it was only with a large surge in the final few minutes that No. 4 USC was able to escape Baton Rouge with a 69-65 victory.

The head coach will have plenty to work on moving forward, though — the Gamecocks started 0-for-5 from the field and never got on track early against that matchup zone defense. By halftime, South Carolina had as many turnovers as made field goals at nine and were shooting just 32.1%.

The offense did open up in the second half, with USC upping its shooting percentage to 62.5%. But every time it seemed the Gamecocks were poised to break the game open with a surge, LSU managed to withstand it and get back in the game. Going into the fourth quarter, the Tigers led 45-43.

Late in the contest, though, South Carolina got one final run in a frantic stretch where transition offense was key, outscoring the Tigers 10-2 to gain enough of a cushion to hold on.

Four USC players scored in double figures, led by sophomore forward Aliyah Boston, who posted a double-double with 20 points and 14 rebounds.

3 OBSERVATIONS

1. LeLe late

Going into the fourth quarter, South Carolina’s bench players had been held completely scoreless after Staley had said the Gamecocks needed more production from their second unit. But reserve senior guard LeLe Grissett came up big down the stretch, adding eight points and three assists in the final 10 minutes to play a crucial role in the comeback.

2. Not-so-free throws

South Carolina hasn’t been great from the free throw line this year, shooting just 62.9%. But Sunday was a particularly poor showing for the Gamecocks, as they went just 13-of-25 from the charity stripe. Had they made more early, things might have been significantly less stressful for the USC coaching staff.

3. 3-point woes

The Gamecocks entered Sunday’s game ranking 334th nationally in percentage of shots from 3-point range. But over the course of the first quarter, South Carolina let fly seven attempts from long range, more than half its season average of 13.6 3-point attempts per game. They missed them all, though, and that set the tone for a contest — South Carolina finished 2-for-15. The only player to make one was junior guard Destanni Henderson.

NEXT USC BASKETBALLL GAME

Who: No. 4 South Carolina (12-1, 7-0 SEC) vs. No. 19 Mississippi State (8-4, 3-3 SEC)

When: 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 28

Where: Humphrey Coliseum, Starkville, Mississippi

Watch: ESPN