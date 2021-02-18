No. 2 Gamecocks stunned by Tennessee, lose first SEC game since 2019

South Carolina women’s basketball seemed to have things firmly in hand Thursday night, knocking SEC rival Tennessee back with a big second quarter.

But in the course of a disastrous second half, the No. 2 Gamecocks gave it all away, surrendering a 15-point lead in the final 16 minutes to fall on the road to the No. 21 Lady Vols, 75-67.

USC shot just 30% in the second half while allowing Tennessee to shoot over 57%. The Gamecocks made just one shot from the field for the final five minutes of play, while Tennessee senior star Rennia Davis exploded for 24 points, all in the second half.

The defeat marks South Carolina’s first loss to an SEC opponent since March 2019 when it fell in the SEC tournament to Arkansas. Since then, the Gamecocks had won 31 consecutive conference games.

Sophomore forward Aliyah Boston led USC with a double-double, tallying 17 points and 16 rebounds.

Early on, Tennessee was powered entirely by junior guard/forward Rae Burrell, who exploited two quick South Carolina turnovers for easy buckets and outscoring the Gamecocks 8-6 all by herself in the first five minutes.

South Carolina, meanwhile, looked to its guards to produce against one of the tallest, largest opposing lineups it has faced all season. Sophomore Brea Beal had the first four points, and junior Destanni Henderson sank back-to-back jumpers to give USC its first lead of the game after a little more than eight minutes.

In the post, sophomore forward Aliyah Boston pulled down four rebounds and one block in that first quarter, but she was unusually quiet otherwise, not even attempting a shot.

Into the second quarter, though, Boston would not stay silent. First she made it to the free throw line, then hit a put-back layup. And Henderson added a pair of 3-pointers as the Gamecocks started to create some separation.

That continued with a 15-1 run in which five South Carolina players scored. By halftime, USC led 37-25 and had received scoring contributions from eight players.

South Carolina pushed that lead even more in the third quarter, with another 3 from Henderson putting the Gamecocks up 44-29.

From there, though, USC fell apart as Tennessee stormed back into the game. Senior guard/forward Rennia Davis, after being held scoreless in the first half while mostly being guarded by the top defender Brea Beal, exploded for 13 points and powered a 22-6 run.

NEXT USC BASKETBALL GAME

Who: No. 2 South Carolina (17-2, 12-0 SEC) vs. No. 17 Kentucky (15-5, 8-4)

When: 3 p.m. Sunday

Where: Colonial Life Arena

Watch: ESPN