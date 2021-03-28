South Carolina vs Georgia Tech: Live updates from the NCAA tournament Sweet 16

The top-seeded Gamecocks tangle with No. 5 seed Georgia Tech at 1 p.m. Sunday in the Sweet 16 round of the NCAA women’s basketball tournament. The game is on ABC. The State’s Greg Hadley is in person in San Antonio to bring you in-game updates below.

What’s the South Carolina basketball score right now

HALFTIME: South Carolina 39, Georgia Tech 35

Star sophomore forward Aliyah Boston has yet to score a single point for the Gamecocks, picking up two fouls that limited her availability in the first half. Instead, South Carolina took the lead thanks to an early outburst of scoring from sophomore guard Zia Cooke and a stellar performance off the bench from sophomore forward Laeticia Amihere, who tallied 10 points.

However, the Yellow Jackets refused to go away, rallying from 10-point USC leads twice to trim the deficit. Florence, South Carolina, native Loyal McQueen came up huge with nine points, including a 3-pointer just before the halftime buzzer, and Finnish guard Lotta-Maj Lahtinen had 16 points to lead all scorers.

Dueling runs

Both teams were forced to call timeouts at different points in the second quarter, as the Gamecocks to get a 7-0 run early to expand their lead to double digits, followed by a little 5-0 surge from Georgia Tech that caused Dawn Staley to take time to interrupt a two-minute scoreless drought.

South Carolina guard Destiny Littleton (11) scores against Georgia Tech during the first half of a college basketball game in the Sweet Sixteen round of the women’s NCAA tournament at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Sunday, March 28, 2021. Eric Gay AP

FIRST QUARTER: South Carolina 19, Georgia Tech 16

Star sophomore forward Aliyah Boston only played five minutes after picking up a foul, but the Gamecock guards came up big to keep South Carolina ahead after 10 minutes in a back-and-forth affair. Sophomore Zia Cooke had eight points, all in the first four minutes, while sophomore Brea Beal had four and junior Destiny Littleton hit a 3-pointer in the closing minute. Georgia Tech, meanwhile, got good production out of the freshman McQueen, who tallied five points, and Lahtinen, who had six.

Up and down early

Sophomore guard Zia Cooke came out hot for South Carolina, draining two 3-pointers and accounting for the Gamecocks’ first eight points. A layup from junior guard Destanni Henderson finished an 8-0 run that gave USC a 10-4 lead early, but McQueen countered with a 3 of her own and a fast break layup to make it 12-10 South Carolina at the first media timeout.

Anthem update

South Carolina staged a peaceful protest before each game this season, with 10 players sitting and one kneeling during the national anthem to highlight racial inequality. Before Sunday’s anthem, however, the Gamecocks, as well as the Yellow Jackets, remained in their locker rooms and were not on the court.

Starting lineup

Coach Dawn Staley continues to roll with the same starting lineup she’s used for all but two games this season: junior guard Destanni Henderson, sophomore guard Zia Cooke, sophomore guard Brea Beal, junior forward Victaria Saxton and sophomore forward Aliyah Boston.

Win probability

FiveThirtyEight, the data journalism site, has released its NCAA tournament projections which update live, and it gives South Carolina an 89% chance of victory. Her Hoop Stats, an advanced analytics site, also released a percentage likelihood, giving the Gamecocks a 91.8% win probability. Massey Ratings, another analytics site, has it slightly closer but still very much in favor of USC, at 85%

What’s at stake

South Carolina has made the last seven Sweet 16s, but the Gamecocks have advanced to the Elite Eight three times in that stretch, during the program’s Final Four runs in 2015 and 2017, as well as 2018. A win would mark the program’s fifth regional final overall.

USC vs Georgia Tech basketball: What time, what channel

What: NCAA tournament Sweet 16

Who: No. 1 seed South Carolina vs. No. 5 seed Georgia Tech

When: 1 p.m. today

Where: Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas

Watch: ABC