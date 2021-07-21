High-profile transfer moves in at USC. 5 things to know about Kamilla Cardoso

From March 2021: Kamilla Cardoso while playing with Syracuse AP

Kamilla Cardoso, one of the nation’s top transfers, moved to Columbia on Tuesday. The 2021 ACC Rookie of the Year is set to be another star among the stacked South Carolina women’s basketball roster.

The best part? Even after her breakout season at Syracuse, Cardoso can play right away at South Carolina thanks to the NCAA’s rule changes regarding transfers. She’ll also have four years of eligibility, given COVID relief that added a season for all athletes.

As Cardoso gets settled on campus, let’s unpack five things you need to know about Dawn Staley’s big pickup from the ACC.

Cardoso moved to US from Brazil to pursue basketball

A native of Montes Claros, Brazil, Cardoso moved to the United States when she was 15 years old with WNBA aspirations. Her tall frame made her a natural talent, but girls’ basketball wasn’t prominent in Brazil. Following her dreams, Cardoso decided to transfer to a boarding school in Tennessee.

Cardoso made a name for herself after the move. She averaged 24.1 points, 15.8 rebounds and 9.2 blocks as a senior in high school, and scouts praised her 6-foot-6 size and dynamic skill set, which earned her a 98/100 espnW scout grade. Cardoso was the top-ranked center and No. 5 overall player in the class of 2020 and was also named a McDonald’s All-American.

Staley barely missed out on Cardoso out of high school

Cardoso collected offers from a number of powerhouse programs, including UConn, Ohio State, Mississippi State and South Carolina.

Staley recruited a number of players from FBC Hunt, Cardoso’s AAU team made up of players from Georgia and Tennessee, but she didn’t land a commitment from the high school star.

The Gamecocks made it to Cardoso’s top four schools before she ultimately chose to join Quentin Hillsman at Syracuse. She joined fellow five-star Priscilla Williams and top 100 recruit Faith Blackstone in the Orange’s 2020 class.

Cardoso was phenomenal at Syracuse

Cardoso broke out in her first collegiate season and was the Orange’s second-best scorer and rebounder. She totaled five double-doubles with Syracuse and shot 57.6% from the field, good for 12th in the country.

Syracuse went 15-9 in Cardoso’s debut season and made it to the second round of the NCAA tournament, finishing fourth in the ACC. She averaged 13.6 points, eight rebounds and 2.7 blocks per game and earned a number of postseason accolades, including All-ACC First Team and ACC Co-Defender of the Year honors.

Cardoso adds to the Gamecocks’ overflowing talent

Cardoso was part of a mass exodus of Syracuse players in the offseason, as she was the 12th player to announce she would leave after the 2020-21 season. Upon entry into the transfer portal, she was regarded as one of its best prospects, with the ability to make an instant impact on whichever team she landed with.

Cardoso inherited a completely different roster situation when she signed with South Carolina in April. All 11 players from the Gamecocks’ 2020-21 Final Four team are coming back this year.

Cardoso a ‘perfect complement’ for Gamecocks

Now standing at 6-foot-7, Cardoso is the tallest on South Carolina’s roster.

Staley already knew of the potential Cardoso had to bring from watching her in high school, but now she can tailor Cardoso’s ability to fit in with her system at South Carolina.

“Kamilla is a perfect complement to our program,” Staley said in an April statement. “Coming from a traditionally rich grassroots program, her mobility, rebounding prowess and scoring ability at her size is a rarity.”