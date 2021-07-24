How to watch Dawn Staley, A’ja Wilson and Team USA basketball games in Tokyo Olympics

A’ja Wilson looks to pass during practice for the United States women’s basketball team in preparation for the Olympics, Tuesday, July 13, 2021, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher) AP

The Olympics are underway in Tokyo, where coach Dawn Staley and the Olympic women’s basketball team are hoping to bring back the Americans’ seventh consecutive gold medal in the sport.

For those of us looking to catch some of the action live from the United States, we’ll probably need to brew some late-night coffee or grab a Red Bull — at least for the upcoming group stage, where every Team USA matchup is scheduled to begin right after midnight on the East Coast.

The preliminary round, which starts on Sunday and ends on Monday, Aug. 2, splits countries into three groups of four teams. Staley, A’ja Wilson and Team USA will be competing in Group B alongside France, Japan and Nigeria. Quarterfinals will begin on Tuesday, Aug. 3, with semifinals Friday, Aug. 6 and the medal games Saturday, Aug. 7.

All group round Team USA games will air live on USA Network. The gold medal game is tentatively set to broadcast live during NBC’s primetime coverage.

Current Former USC player Laeticia Amihere is part of Canada’s women’s basketball team. Former Gamecock Allisha Gray will represent Team USA basketball’s 3x3 team.

Here’s when and where to catch the games. TV channels are listed when games are set to be televised. All games will also be available for online streaming on NBC’s Peacock, NBCOlympics.com, the NBC Sports website and YouTube TV.

Team USA, Canada women’s basketball schedule

Team USA group round

Tuesday, July 27: 12:40 a.m. vs. Nigeria (live on USA; replay 4:15 p.m. USA)

Friday, July 30: 12:40 a.m. vs. Japan (live on USA; replay 8 p.m. NBC Sports)

Monday, Aug. 2: 12:40 a.m. vs. France (live on USA; replay 11 p.m. NBC Sports)

Team Canada group round

Monday, July 26: 4:20 a.m. vs. Serbia

Wednesday, July 28: 9 p.m. vs. South Korea

Saturday, July 31: 9 p.m. vs. Spain (replay at 11:30 p.m. on USA)

Tournament play, matchups TBD

Quarterfinals: Tuesday, Aug. 3 (9 p.m.) and Wednesday, Aug. 4 (12:40, 4:20 and 8 a.m.)

Semifinals: Friday, Aug. 6 (12:40 and 7 a.m.)

Bronze medal game: Saturday, Aug. 7 at 3 a.m.

Gold medal game: Saturday, Aug. 7 at 10:30 p.m. on NBC (subject to change) replay at 9 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 8 on USA

Team USA 3x3 women’s basketball schedule