Gamecock wins gold! Allisha Gray, Team USA on top in 3-on-3 basketball

United States’ Allisha Gray (15) heads to the basket past France’s Marie-Eve Paget during a women’s 3-on-3 semifinal basketball game at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Wednesday, July 28, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson) AP

Team USA is bringing home the first Olympic women’s 3-on-3 basketball gold medal.

The Americans defeated the Russian Olympic Committee 18-15 in Wednesday’s gold medal game. This was the first year of 3-on-3 basketball in the Olympics.

Former University of South Carolina player Allisha Gray led the way throughout Team USA’s 8-1 run through the Olympics, scoring six points in the 18-16 semifinal win over France to make it to the gold medal game.

Gray was joined on the roster by fellow WNBA players Jackie Young, Kelsey Plum and Stefanie Dolson. Team USA’s 3-on-3 team is coached by Kara Lawson, head coach at Duke.

Gray played at South Carolina for the 2016-17 NCAA championship season and holds USC records for best field goal percentage in a tournament game (84.6% against UNC Asheville) and most games played in a single season (37). She played a key role on the Gamecocks’ championship team, finishing second on the team in points, steals and assists.

Gamecock great Shannon Johnson was the last South Carolina women’s basketball player to win an Olympic gold medal. She did that with Team USA’s 5-on-5 basketball team in 2004.

“Super duper proud of you @Graytness_15! Congrats on being an Olympic gold medalist!!” Dawn Staley posted to Twitter.