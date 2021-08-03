How to watch Dawn Staley, A’ja Wilson and Team USA in Tokyo Olympics knockout round

United States’ A’Ja Wilson (9) drives around France’s Alexia Chartereau (6) during women’s basketball preliminary round game at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Monday, Aug. 2, 2021, in Saitama, Japan. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall) AP

It’s win-or-go-home time for Team USA in Dawn Staley’s first Olympics as women’s basketball head coach.

Team USA went 3-0 in the group round, defeating Nigeria, Japan and France. Next is a matchup with Australia (1-2) in the quarterfinals. That will take place overnight tonight (12:40 a.m. Wednesday time). The Americans must win to advance to the semifinals on Friday, Aug. 6.

Medal games will be held on Saturday, Aug 7, with the bronze medal game scheduled for 3 a.m. Eastern time and the gold medal game set for 10:30 p.m. Saturday. The women’s basketball gold medal game is slated to be broadcast as part of NBC’s prime time coverage Saturday night.

How to watch Team USA vs Australia basketball

Team USA will play Australia at 12:40 a.m. Wednesday morning on USA Network. It’s the same time and channel as all three of Team USA’s group round games. It will be replayed on NBC Sports Network at 10 p.m. Wednesday.

Women’s basketball knockout round bracket

Each team must win their quarterfinal game to make it to the semifinal.

Quarterfinal No. 1: Australia vs. United States, Wednesday, Aug. 4 at 12:40 a.m. on USA Network (replay Wednesday, Aug. 4 at 10 p.m. on NBC Sports Network)

Quarterfinal No. 2: China vs. Serbia, Tuesday, Aug. 3 at 9 p.m.

Quarterfinal No. 3: Japan vs. Belgium, Wednesday, Aug. 4 at 4:20 a.m.

Quarterfinal No. 4: Spain vs. France, Wednesday, Aug. 4 at 8 a.m.

A’ja Wilson update

Gamecock great A’ja Wilson played a key role in Team USA’s first three victories of the group round.

Wilson has led the Americans in scoring in all three contests, putting up 19 points against Nigeria, 20 against Japan and 22 against France. She also notched two double-doubles against both Nigeria and Japan.