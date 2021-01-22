Women's Basketball

In Photos: USC Women’s basketball vs. Georgia

South Carolina Gamecocks forward Aliyah Boston (4) blocks Georgia Lady Bulldogs center Jenna Staiti (14) at Colonial Life Arena on Thursday, January 21, 2021.
Columbia, South Carolina
_210121_29_boucher.JPG
South Carolina Gamecocks guard Zia Cooke (1) falls as Georgia Lady Bulldogs guard Mikayla Coombs (4) moves into position to shoot at Colonial Life Arena on Thursday, January 21, 2021. Joshua Boucher jboucher@thestate.com

amihere_210121_09_boucher.JPG
South Carolina Gamecocks forward Laeticia Amihere (15) blocks Georgia Lady Bulldogs forward Jordan Isaacs (20) at Colonial Life Arena on Thursday, January 21, 2021. Joshua Boucher jboucher@thestate.com

amihere_210121_39_boucher.JPG
South Carolina Gamecocks forward Laeticia Amihere (15) blocks Georgia Lady Bulldogs guard Gabby Connally (2) at Colonial Life Arena on Thursday, January 21, 2021. Joshua Boucher jboucher@thestate.com

barker_210121_19_boucher.JPG
Georgia Lady Bulldogs guard Sarah Ashlee Barker (3) tries to pass as South Carolina Gamecocks guard Brea Beal (12) at Colonial Life Arena on Thursday, January 21, 2021. Joshua Boucher jboucher@thestate.com

boston_210121_01_boucher.JPG
boston_210121_12_boucher.JPG
South Carolina Gamecocks forward Aliyah Boston (4) is defended by Georgia Lady Bulldogs center Jenna Staiti (14) at Colonial Life Arena on Thursday, January 21, 2021. Joshua Boucher jboucher@thestate.com

boston_210121_16_boucher.JPG
South Carolina Gamecocks forward Aliyah Boston (4) tries to recover the ball as Georgia Lady Bulldogs guard Sarah Ashlee Barker (3) shoots at Colonial Life Arena on Thursday, January 21, 2021. Joshua Boucher jboucher@thestate.com

boston_210121_20_boucher.JPG
South Carolina Gamecocks forward Aliyah Boston (4) tries to pass as South Carolina Gamecocks guard Destanni Henderson (3) guards at Colonial Life Arena on Thursday, January 21, 2021. Joshua Boucher jboucher@thestate.com

caldwell_210121_42_boucher.JPG
Georgia Lady Bulldogs guard Maya Caldwell (11) prepares to shoot at Colonial Life Arena on Thursday, January 21, 2021. Joshua Boucher jboucher@thestate.com

chapman_210121_28_boucher.JPG
Georgia Lady Bulldogs guard Chloe Chapman (1) is blocked by South Carolina Gamecocks guard Destanni Henderson (3) at Colonial Life Arena on Thursday, January 21, 2021. Joshua Boucher jboucher@thestate.com

connally_210121_06_boucher.JPG
Georgia Lady Bulldogs guard Gabby Connally (2) moves downcourt at Colonial Life Arena on Thursday, January 21, 2021. Joshua Boucher jboucher@thestate.com

cooke_210121_02_boucher.JPG
South Carolina Gamecocks guard Zia Cooke (1) raises her hand during a game against the University of Georgia at Colonial Life Arena on Thursday, January 21, 2021. Joshua Boucher jboucher@thestate.com

cooke_210121_27_boucher.JPG
South Carolina Gamecocks guard Zia Cooke (1) moves into position at Colonial Life Arena on Thursday, January 21, 2021. Joshua Boucher jboucher@thestate.com

coombs_210121_04_boucher.JPG
Georgia Lady Bulldogs guard Mikayla Coombs (4) passes the ball at Colonial Life Arena on Thursday, January 21, 2021. Joshua Boucher jboucher@thestate.com

coombs_210121_10_boucher.JPG
Georgia Lady Bulldogs guard Mikayla Coombs (4) signals to a teammate at Colonial Life Arena on Thursday, January 21, 2021. Joshua Boucher jboucher@thestate.com

davenport_210121_08_boucher.JPG
Georgia Lady Bulldogs center Maori Davenport (15) attempts to recover the ball at Colonial Life Arena on Thursday, January 21, 2021. Joshua Boucher jboucher@thestate.com

fans_210121_43_boucher.JPG
The University of South Carolina plays the University of Georgia at Colonial Life Arena on Thursday, January 21, 2021. Joshua Boucher jboucher@thestate.com

grissett_210121_34_boucher.JPG
South Carolina Gamecocks guard LeLe Grissett (24) jumps to shoot against the University of Georgia at Colonial Life Arena on Thursday, January 21, 2021. Joshua Boucher jboucher@thestate.com

henderson_210121_14_boucher.JPG
South Carolina Gamecocks guard Destanni Henderson (3) at Colonial Life Arena on Thursday, January 21, 2021. Joshua Boucher jboucher@thestate.com

henderson_210121_15_boucher.JPG
South Carolina Gamecocks guard Destanni Henderson (3) shoots at Colonial Life Arena on Thursday, January 21, 2021. Joshua Boucher jboucher@thestate.com

henderson_210121_17_boucher.JPG
South Carolina Gamecocks guard Destanni Henderson (3) passes at Colonial Life Arena on Thursday, January 21, 2021. Joshua Boucher jboucher@thestate.com

isaacs_210121_33_boucher.JPG
Georgia Lady Bulldogs forward Jordan Isaacs (20) falls as South Carolina Gamecocks forward Victaria Saxton (5) gets ready to shoot at Colonial Life Arena on Thursday, January 21, 2021. Joshua Boucher jboucher@thestate.com

isaacs_210121_36_boucher.JPG
Georgia Lady Bulldogs forward Jordan Isaacs (20) falls at Colonial Life Arena on Thursday, January 21, 2021. Joshua Boucher jboucher@thestate.com

nicholson_210121_18_boucher.JPG
South Carolina Gamecocks forward Aliyah Boston (4) guards Georgia Lady Bulldogs forward Javyn Nicholson (35) at Colonial Life Arena on Thursday, January 21, 2021. Joshua Boucher jboucher@thestate.com

staiti_210121_25_boucher.JPG
South Carolina Gamecocks guard Brea Beal (12) attempts to shoot as Georgia Lady Bulldogs center Jenna Staiti (14) blocks at Colonial Life Arena on Thursday, January 21, 2021. Joshua Boucher jboucher@thestate.com

staiti_210121_41_boucher.JPG
Georgia Lady Bulldogs center Jenna Staiti (14) guards South Carolina Gamecocks guard Destanni Henderson (3) at Colonial Life Arena on Thursday, January 21, 2021. Joshua Boucher jboucher@thestate.com

staiti_210121_46_boucher.JPG
Georgia Lady Bulldogs center Jenna Staiti (14) shoots at Colonial Life Arena on Thursday, January 21, 2021. Joshua Boucher jboucher@thestate.com

staley_210121_03_boucher.JPG
South Carolina Gamecocks head coach Dawn Staley during their game against University of Georgia at Colonial Life Arena on Thursday, January 21, 2021. Joshua Boucher jboucher@thestate.com

taylor_210121_24_boucher.JPG
Georgia Lady Bulldogs head coach Joni Taylor at Colonial Life Arena on Thursday, January 21, 2021. Joshua Boucher jboucher@thestate.com

usc_210121_37_boucher.JPG
The University of South Carolina huddles during their game against the University of Georgia at Colonial Life Arena on Thursday, January 21, 2021. Joshua Boucher jboucher@thestate.com

usc_210121_44_boucher.JPG
The University of South Carolina plays the University of Georgia at Colonial Life Arena on Thursday, January 21, 2021. Joshua Boucher jboucher@thestate.com
Joshua Boucher
Photojournalist Joshua Boucher joined The State in January, 2020. He graduated from Bennington College in 2012 and the University of Missouri’s journalism graduate program in 2015. Boucher previously worked at the Texarkana Gazette and the Panama City News Herald, where he won numerous awards including first place for Sports Action photography in the National Press Photographers Association Best of Photojournalism in 2018.
