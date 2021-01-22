In Photos: USC Women’s basketball vs. Georgia

Read Next

Outside her spartan existence of watching film and more film as coach at Stanford, Tara VanDerveer lives a life of simple joys.

She swims a lot at the outdoor Avery Aquatics Center on campus, often with Katie Ledecky in the next lane, and plays bridge online with her mother for an hour each day. She spends summers waterskiing and sailing and attending lectures and festivals near her family home in Chataqua Lake, N.Y.