Women's Basketball Photos: South Carolina faces Ole Miss in women’s basketball By Tracy Glantz February 25, 2021 03:01 PM, ORDER REPRINT → South Carolina Gamecocks guard Zia Cooke (1) shoots under the basket as Ole Miss guard Valerie Nesbitt (4) defends during the first half of action in the Colonial Life Arena. Tracy Glantz tglantz@thestate.com Columbia, SC Ole Miss guard Valerie Nesbitt (4) passes around South Carolina Gamecocks forward Aliyah Boston (4) during the first half of action in the Colonial Life Arena in Columbia, S.C. Tracy Glantz tglantz@thestate.com South Carolina Gamecocks guard Zia Cooke (1) moves the ball a Ole Miss guard Mimi Reid (2) pressures during the first half of action in the Colonial Life Arena in Columbia, S.C. Tracy Glantz tglantz@thestate.com South Carolina Gamecocks guard Destanni Henderson (3) shoots over Ole Miss guard Valerie Nesbitt (4) and forward Iyanla Kitchens (32) during the first half of action in the Colonial Life Arena in Columbia, S.C. Tracy Glantz tglantz@thestate.com South Carolina Gamecocks forward Aliyah Boston (4) grabs a rebound over Ole Miss forward Madison Scott (24) and guard Tiya Douglas (25) during the second half of action at the Colonial Life Arena in Columbia, S.C. Tracy Glantz tglantz@thestate.com South Carolina Gamecocks guard Zia Cooke (1) falls as Ole Miss guard Donnetta Johnson (3) and forward Iyanla Kitchens (32) go for a loose ball during the first half of action in the Colonial Life Arena in Columbia, S.C. Tracy Glantz tglantz@thestate.com South Carolina Gamecocks forward Victaria Saxton (5) grapples for a loose ball with Ole Miss forward Shakira Austin (0) and guard Mimi Reid (2) during the first half of action in the Colonial Life Arena in Columbia, S.C. Tracy Glantz tglantz@thestate.com South Carolina Gamecocks guard LeLe Grissett (24) pressures Ole Miss guard Donnetta Johnson (3) during the second half of action at the Colonial Life Arena in Columbia, S.C. Tracy Glantz tglantz@thestate.com South Carolina Gamecocks forward Aliyah Boston (4) pressures Ole Miss guard Mimi Reid (2) during the second half of action at the Colonial Life Arena in Columbia, S.C. Tracy Glantz tglantz@thestate.com South Carolina Gamecocks head coach Dawn Staley and Assistant Coach Fred Chmiel object to a foul call on South Carolina Gamecocks forward Aliyah Boston (4) during the second half of action as the Gamecocks play Ole Miss at the Colonial Life Arena in Columbia, S.C. Tracy Glantz tglantz@thestate.com Comments
Comments