Dillon Hite surges in final round to win city golf championship

Tournament officials stressed that their emphasis on junior golfers would strengthen the field for the Midlands Chevy Dealers Columbia City Men’s Golf Championship, and Dillon Hite proved them prophetic on Saturday.
A rising senior at Lexington High, Hite fashioned a 3-under-par 69 at Columbia Country Club and swept from behind to capture the amateur title in the 80th annual city tournament.
“A good one to win, a good one to build on,” Hite said after edging fast-closing Brent Roof by one stroke and finishing two shots clear of Eddie Hargett. The champion saved his best for last, adding the 69 to his 71 and 72 for a three-round total of 4-under-par 212.
Roof, who won the state left-handers championship last weekend, closed with a 6-under 66, the tournament’s best round, and finished at 213. Hargett, the 2012 champion who led after each of the first two rounds, struggled early Saturday, shot 2-over 74, and slipped to third at 214.
Roof played two groups ahead of Hite and posted his 3-under total with Hite at 4-under and playing No. 16.
“I didn’t know, and that’s a good thing,” Hite said. “I might have tried to force shots. I just wanted to focus on my game.”
With Hargett and Chase Fisher struggling, Hite moved in front of his final-pairing partners on his opening nine. He made the turn in 34, thanks in large part to chipping in for birdie from 20 yards on the par-3 eighth hole.
“It was that kind of day,” he said.
His second pivotal shot came on the par-4 11th after driving into the trees right of the fairway, and he almost dunked another shot — this one from much longer range.
“I had 176 yards, and I hit a perfect 7 iron,” Hite said. “I thought it might go too long.”
Instead, the ball stopped 2 feet from the hole for a tap-in birdie that established a three-stroke lead over Hargett.
He scrambled to salvage par on the par-5 15th and saved par a hole later after another wayward drive, then made routine pars on the final two holes to earn the title.
Hite has a pair of top-five finishes in high-profile junior tournaments this summer, and the title provides momentum headed into a couple of national tournaments on his summer schedule. He has qualified for the National Junior PGA in Kentucky and the Big I National Championship at Daniel Island.
Roof, who opened the tournament with rounds of 73 and 74, said improved driving led to his 66 Saturday. Hargett, who required only 24 putts in his first-round 69, missed a couple in the six-foot range early in his final round and made the turn in 3-over 39. His dropped a bomb from about 65 feet for birdie on No. 12, but he got no closer than two shots down the stretch.
Walter Odiorne used a fast start to charge from behind and win the Senior Division for the second straight year. He shot 71 Saturday and won by three shots. Jimmy Martin shot 2-under 70 Saturday for a 216 total and won the Super Seniors Division by five strokes. Carey Hite earned the inaugural Legends title, which goes to low Super Senior age 70 and older. Rohan Allwood earned the Professional Division title Friday. And Hite, of course, added the Junior title to his amateur championship.
The membership of Columbia Country Club, which has staged the city championship for three straight years, received the David Bennett Service to Golf Award. Officials presented the Scott Hannon Memorial Sportsmanship Award to Hunter Watkins.
