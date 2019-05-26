Clemson advances, Gamecocks eliminated in NCAA golf tourney

Clemson’s Bryson Nimmer talks NCAA golf championship The senior is leading the Tigers into the championship in Arkansas Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The senior is leading the Tigers into the championship in Arkansas

Clemson kept its title hopes alive, but South Carolina struggled down the stretch and was eliminated in Sunday’s third round of the NCAA Men’s Golf Championship in Fayetteville, Arkansas.

With the top 15 teams advancing into Monday’s final round of stroke play, sophomore Kyle Cottam led Clemson into eighth place. USC had climbed two strokes inside the cut line before losing seven strokes over its final four holes and finishing 17th. The Gamecocks missed the cut by two shots.

The top eight teams after Monday’s play advance into match play to determine the national champion.

Cottam shot 1-under 71 Sunday to lead the Tigers, who have a one- stroke edge over ninth-place Southern Methodist. A sophomore, Cottam is tied for 11th in the individual competition.

USC began Sunday’s play tied for 18th and moved as high as 12th before their late-round struggles that included three bogeys and two double-bogeys over the final four holes. Seniors Will Miles and Scott Stevens posted even- par 72s Sunday. Miles finished tied for 29th and Stevens tied for 34th individually.

Top-ranked Oklahoma State has dominated the tournament, finishing three rounds at 12-under-par and 25 strokes ahead of the second-place teams, Texas and Stanford.