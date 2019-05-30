Day 1 standouts at US Open in Charleston include late-rising amateur

Mamiko Higa of Japan, 12th tee during the first round of the U.S. Women’s Open golf tournament, Thursday, May 30, 2019, in Charleston. AP

Make “surprise” the word of the day Thursday in the opening round of the 74th U.S. Women’s Open at the Country Club of Charleston.

Mamiko Higa surprised herself by playing well, well enough to seize the lead in her first appearance in the most prestigious championship in women’s golf.

Esther Henseleit surprised herself by getting into the field after blowing an automatic berth in a European qualifier, then taking advantage of her alternate statue to receive a berth an almost matched Higa shot for shot.

In keeping with the theme, amateur Gina Kim, who plays at Duke, shook up the leaderboard with her late-afternoon surprise. She finished eagle-birdie to join Henseleit near the top.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The State content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The trio’s play matched the sizzling temperatures Thursday, Higa, from Japan, forging a 6-under-par 65 and Henseleit, from Germany, requiring one more stroke to negotiate the Seth Raynor design that played at 6,546 yards.

“I didn’t expect much here, to come and play that well,” Higa said. “I came here Saturday and enjoyed the life here. I’ll keep enjoying it ... and I enjoyed 18 holes today.”

Enjoying life in Charleston comes naturally to visitors and enjoying the golf course does, too, for a player who posts a bogey-free round with six birdies and requires only 27 putts.

“My putting was really the key,” said Higa, who is married to a world-class sumo wrestler.

Henseleit said “stupid bogeys” cost her dearly in the qualifier and she felt “there is no chance” she would make the field. Then, she got in and, she said, “I couldn’t imagine to sit here and do that good.”

The lion’s share, 18, of the sub-par scores came during the morning wave before the wind picked up and the huge greens baked out. And, Henseleit said, “The greens are the most difficult part of this golf course. ... You can lose (a lot) shots if you’re on the wrong side of the pin.”

Celine Boutier, a native of France who lives in Dallas, shot 4-under-par 31 on the back nine and claimed third place with a 67. A member of Duke’s 2014 NCAA Championship team who won her first LPGA title earlier this year, capped her round with a closing birdie. Sei Young Kim, ranked ninth in the world and the winner of eight LPGA tournament titles, bogeyed the last to finish at 68. Azahara Munoz birdied three of her final seven holes to match Kim’s 68.

The posse at 2-under 69 includes amateur Andrea Lee, who plays at Stanford, 10th-ranked Carlota Ciganda and sisters Jessica and Nelly Korda. Defending champion Ariya Jutanugarn birdied her final two holes to post 1-over 72.

One fact that did not surprise: the 188-yard, par-3 11th hole gave the players fits. Playing the toughest on the day, No. 11 yielded only 10 birdies compared to nine “others.”

Lexi Thompson hit what she called a great shot on No. 11 “and the wind just killed it. I hit a great pitch to about 12 feet and made it. Par on that hole and you’re running, running with a smile on your face.”

Emma Talley, who won the 2013 U.S. Women’s Amateur on the Charleston course and shot 70 on Thursday, loves the hole that most golfers curse. “It sets up perfectly for my eye,” she said. “I just aim down the chute, (the ball) fades a little bit and I’m up there.”

With more competitive rounds than any other player in the field, she knows the hole. And she made the putt for birdie, too.

No surprise there.

HOW STATE PLAYERS FARED

Austin Ernst, Seneca: 35-36: 71. Even par with three birdies and three bogeys. Finished strong with birdies on her last two holes.

Sarah Schmelzel, former USC player: 37-34: 71. Even par with two birdies and two bogeys. After falling to 2-over-par, she birdied 11 and 13.

Nanna Madsen, former USC player: 38-35: 73. Started on No. 10 and made the turn in even par, then had three bogeys and a lone birdie on her final nine.

Mi Hyang Lee, Blythewood resident: 36-35: 71. Bogeyed three of her first four holes, then player her final 14 in 3 under par. Rallied to make the turn at even par, then had one birdie and one bogey on the back.

Heather Young, Clemson assistant golf coach: 39-39: 78. Bogeyed two of her first three holes and never recovered. Posted five bogeys and one double-bogey.