Keep those lemons in the bag. Former USC golfer Madsen surges at Open in Charleston

Charleston course 'a great fit for US Women's Open' Lexi Thompson explains why she likes the US Women's Open golf tournament being held at the Country Club of Charleston.

The putts started to fall and Nanna Koerstz Madsen started to roll, rolling from nowhere into contention Saturday in the 74th U.S. Women’s Open.

She played so well that the lemons stayed in her bag.

Lemons? On the golf course?

“Well, if I get nervous or too angry or something, it just takes my mind off that stuff,” she said. “I just bite a lemon.”

The “lemon thing” is an idea of her psychologist, Jacob Henson. She does not need them on days like Saturday.

Rather, she played like the golfer who forged a record to envy in her short stay at the University of South Carolina. With the Gamecocks in the fall of 2014, she had tournament finishes of 1, 2, T5 and T9 in helping Carolina to the top of the national polls.

Then, she turned pro.

“I hadn’t planned to stay (at USC) but one year, and after I played so well (in the fall season), I figured I’d rather turn professional,” she said.

A native of Denmark, she came to Carolina with glowing credentials that included the No. 8 ranking in the world among women amateurs. In her first shot at the pro game, she won the Ladies European Tour’s qualifying tournament to start the trek that led to Saturday.

“I played pretty good,” she said.

That’s pretty good as in five birdies, an eagle and — ugh! — two bogeys on the Country Club of Charleston course that did not yield many low scores. Her 66 Saturday vaulted her from 39th place to a prominent spot on the leaderboard at 3-under-par 210.

“I had more putts dropping today than yesterday and the day before,” she said. “I actually played pretty good the first two days as well, but putts just didn’t want to drop.”

Madsen’s had her opportunities on the greens. She’s second in the field in greens in regulation, hitting 15 of 18 in each round, but she required 35 putts on Thursday and 33 on Friday before dropping the total to 29 Saturday.

“It’s mostly a second-shot golf course and, of course, the greens,” she said. “The greens are really tough, tough to read.”

She missed the cut in her only previous U.S. Women’s Open in 2017, but she relishes the challenge that awaits Sunday. Isn’t this what she’s prepared for all her golfing life?

“It’s exciting; I like being in this position,” Madsen said. “My game is pretty solid and I’m confident in my game. I like the opportunity.”

She is no stranger to success. She won a bundle of amateur tournaments, the Ladies European Tour qualifier and an LET regular event before returning to the U.S. to tackle more challenging competition.

Madsen won three times on the Symetra Tour in 2017, earning her a promotion to the LPGA. She got her feet wet on the big tour in 2018 and showed progress this year.

He best finish, 13th, came in the Los Angeles Open — significant, but clouded by a final 76. She considers that part of the learning experience.

“Just being in that position ... you learn from being there,” Madsen said. “Just stay calm and enjoy it a bit more. Be aware that you probably are not going to think it’s funny day long because you’re going to be nervous and stuff. And that’s OK.”

Can she play better than she did Saturday?

“Well, I made two bogeys, so you can always play better,” she said. “I missed a couple of two-meter putts as well. So, I could probably have shot three strokes better today.”

Her aim: keep the lemons in the bag again.

How SC golfers fared at Open

Austin Ernst, Seneca: 71-73-72—216. Moved under par for the day with an eagle at No. 7, but a pair of back-nine bogeys stopped her momentum.





Mi Hyang Lee, Blythewood resident: 71-73-73—217. Two double bogeys spoiled her chance to make a move upward. Had four birdies and two bogeys.

Nanna Madsen, Former USC player: 73-71-66—210. Zoomed up the leaderboard with one of the best rounds of the tourney. Made five birdies and an eagle to go with two bogeys.

Sarah Schmelzel, Former USC player: Missed cut

Heather Young, Clemson assistant golf coach: Missed cut.