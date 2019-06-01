US Women’s Open being played in SC can have long-lasting impact on young golfers

Charleston course ‘a great fit for US Women’s Open’ Lexi Thompson explains why she likes the US Women's Open golf tournament being held at the Country Club of Charleston. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Lexi Thompson explains why she likes the US Women's Open golf tournament being held at the Country Club of Charleston.

The U.S. Women’s Open that winds up Sunday at the Country Club of Charleston makes an economic impact in the millions on the area, and the TV coverage provides an enormous amount of free advertising for the state’s tourism industry.

Yet, there is another significant impact: an impact on young lives.

“This is our Augusta,” says Clarissa Childs, the former LPGA pro who heads the Women’s South Carolina Golf Association. “The best players in the world are here, and this is an opportunity to introduce the game to some who have never played.”

No, the women of the WSCGA do not necessarily expect the next Lexi Thompson or Jessica Korda to emerge after watching the most prestigious tournament in women’s golf, but a seed for tomorrow might be planted.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The State content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

“Anytime South Carolina gets a tournament like this, it’s good for everybody,” said Biff Lathrop, executive director of the South Carolina Golf Association.

To that end, Childs and her board of directors have jumped headlong into assisting with the tournament. They have made the notorious 11th hole — the par-3 that players love to hate — “theirs” for the week.

“Our members are handling the volunteer work on that hole,” Childs said. “I think the USGA was surprised at the commitment, but we have a hole, Bulls Bay has one, Seabrook has one. Some others, too.”

In the process, the volunteers are spreading the gospel of golf, and, this week, especially women’s golf. Emma Talley, who won the 2013 U.S. Amateur on the Charleston course and started the Women’s Open with a solid 70, says she became determined to be a professional golfer after watching a tournament in Nashville, Tennessee.

“Maybe there’s a young girl who will have the same dream after this week,” Childs said. “We might not know that for years, but the opportunity is here now, and we want to be part of it.”

The USGA has areas specifically designed for juniors at the tournament, plus, Lathrop said, “Seeing these players, the best in the world, could be a game-changer for some young people.”

The seasons are kicking into high gear for both associations, and Childs said the women’s organization is so busy that she hopes to secure funding to add to her staff.

“Our board is fantastic, and everything is going really well,” she said. “With everything going on, we’re going to need more help at some point, and that’s a good problem to have.”

The Women’s Amateur is set June 11-13 at Dataw Island Club, and the field “could be the strongest ever,” Childs said. The entry list includes high school standouts like Molly Hardwick and Abigail Schimpf, USC signee Smith Knaffle, Clemson’s Gracyn Burgess and former champions Dawn Woodard and Lea Venables.

“And the Women’s State Open (in August at Seabrook Island) is getting bigger and better,” she said. “Rosie Jones (former LPGA tournament winner) is going to be back. I just see the field getting stronger. Our goal is to have the best state women’s open in the country, and we’re getting there.”

Throw in the junior girls’ championship set for June 21-23 at Mt. Vintage, the emphasis on 9-hole rounds, the USGA qualifiers, the challenges against juniors from Georgia ... there’s a lot going on.

“We’re definitely busy,” Childs said, “and that’s good.”

Chip shots. Pauline Roussin-Bouchard, who has signed to join the USC women’s team in the fall, has qualified for the Evian Masters, a major on the LPGA Tour. The French amateur earned the spot with a runner-up finish in the Ladies European Tour’s Jabra Ladies Open. . . . Bryan Kelley and Kyle Milner joined forces to win the SCGA Four-Ball Championship, edging the team of Thomas Addison and Weston Sanders 2-up in the final at Musgrove Mill GC. . . . Zachary Reuland (Rock Hill) fired a 2-under-par 138 to win the Creed Boys’ Invitational by three strokes at Camden CC. . . . Ben Martin (Greenville/Clemson), who has been sidelined from the PGA Tour for most of the season with a back injury, will make a rehab start in the Web.com Tour’s BMW tourney this week in Greenville.