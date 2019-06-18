Strong finish lifts Branum to City Women’s Golf Championship victory

Sonic Columbia City Women’s Golf Championship winner Madison Branum, right, stands Tuesday with Sutton Shaw, executive director of the Big Red Barn Retreat, the tournament’s charity.

Madison Branum, who played high school golf at Heathwood Hall and River Bluff, surged from behind Tuesday to win the Sonic Columbia City Women’s Golf Championship at Woodlands Country Club.

A rising sophomore at Indiana State, Branum posted a 4-under-par 76 in Tuesday’s final round of the 36-hole event, and her two-day total of 13-over 157 edged Natalie Huff by two strokes.

“I putted much better” Tuesday, Braum said. “My putter really made the difference.”

Huff, playing on her home course, held the first-round lead with a 76, then shot 83 Tuesday for a 159 total. Kathy Cuppia, who plays at Timberlake, finished third in the championship division at 167.

Pat Rhodes (Timberlake) shot a two-round total of 177 to edge Jean Burns (Golden Hills) by a stroke to lead the City Division. Deborah Richard placed third.

In the senior division, Nancy Dodge (Mid-Carolina) won her fourth straight title and sixth in eight years with a total of 159. Deckie Jones (Oak Hills) finished two shots back, and Carole Stone (Columbia CC) took third at 162.

Elizabeth Madden (Columbia CC) dominated the junior division, posting a two-day total of 152. Parker Stalvey (Columbia CC) finished second at 163.

Branum’s grandfather, the late John Summers, introduced the city champion to the game. A PGA of America professional, he owned Riverside Driving Range off I-20 near the Broad River, and, Branum said, “I started messing around with golf there.”

She improved and began to play competitively her sophomore year at Heathwood Hall. She played there for two years before playing her senior season at River Bluff. Columbia teaching pro Fred Wadsworth knows the Indiana State coach and recommended Branum.

Branum said she did not keep up with the score Tuesday, “but I knew at the turn I was playing well. I thought after No. 17 that I was in good shape, and (winning) happened.”

A member at Golden Hills in Lexington, she will compete in the club championship this weekend and a couple of one-day events later in the summer prior to returning to school.

“I’ve won some junior events, but this is so much better,” she said. “This is a big deal for me.”

City Women’s Golf top scores

CHAMPIONSHIP DIVISION

Madison Branum 81-76—157

Natalie Huff 76-83—159

Kathy Cuppia 77-90—167

Jackie Snieder 81-87—168

Suzann Bartley 83-87—170

Elaine Johnson 85-85—170

CITY DIVISION

Pat Rhodes 91-86—177

Jean Burns 87-91—178

Deborah Richard 88-94—182

Zoe Dommel 85-100—185

Debbie Martin 94-93—187

Shannon Hammond 99-88—187

SENIOR DIVISION

Nancy Dodge 78-81—159

Deckie Jones 81-80—161

Carole Stone 80-82—162

Joyce Britt 83-88—171

Lynn Holmes 84-88—172

Connie Liley 89-83—172

JUNIOR DIVISION

Elizabeth Madden 75-77—152

Parker Stalvey 82-81—163

Lauren Oh 77-93—170

Lindsey Hoile 86-86—172

Emily Anne Beiers 90-84—174

Ava Neal 87-88—175