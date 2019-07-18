4-way tie atop City Golf Championship leaderboard after opening round

The Midlands Chevy Dealers Columbia City Mens Golf Championship returns to the Spur at Northwoods.

Former champions Robert Dargan and Jarrett Grimes joined Erskine College player Zach McLain and Jon Mathias in sharing the first-round lead Thursday in the Midlands Chevy Dealers Columbia City Golf Championship.

The trio posted even-par 72 over at The Spur at Northwoods layout that played at 6,800 yards on the first day of the 54-hole tournament.

McLain, who played high school golf at Gilbert, posted the first 72, then Dargan — champion in 1990 and 2002 — matched him. Grimes, the 2016 winner, came to the final tee at 2-under-par for the round, but a lost ball on his tee shot led to a double-bogey. Mathias matched them late in the afternoon.

Defending champion Dillon Hite, who will play at Charleston Southern this fall, shot a 5-over 77.

In other divisions: Burke Cromer leads the pros at 74; David Collins heads the seniors at 74; defending champion Jimmy Martin has a one-shot edge in the super seniors with a 73.

Tee times begin Friday at 8 a.m. The professional champion will be crowed Friday, and the fields in other division will be cut for Saturday’s final round.

Amateur division scores

T1 Jarrett Grimes E—72

T1 Jon Mathias E—72

T1 Robert Dargan E—72

T1 Zach McLain E—72

T5 John Obrien +1—73

T5 Jonathan Strauss +1—73

T5 Luke Sullivan +1—73

T8 Dakota Hunter +2—74

T8 Johnny Hyman +2—74

T8 Martin Kershaw +2—74

T8 Mike Evans +2—74

T12 David Dargan +3—75

T12 Brian Lee +3—75

T12 Cole Hargett +3—75

T12 Henry Augenstein +3—75

T16 Cole Krantz +4—76

T16 Alec Vardas +4—76

T16 Chase Sturkie +4—76

T16 Eddie Hargett +4—76

T20 Carson Youngblood +5—77

T20 Dillon Hite +5—77

T20 Zach Schwab +5—77

T23 Tyler McBride +6—78

T23 Hunter Dodgen +6—78

T23 McCracken Brandon +6—78

T23 Ryan Cronin +6—7

8 T27 Dan Sullivan +7—79

T27 John Tucker +7—79

T27 Sang Chi +7—79

T27 Steve Peterson +7—79

31 Palmer Mason +8—80

T32 Guy Buffum +9—81

T32 Chase Fisher +9—81

T32 Dalton Waters +9—81

T32 Ryan Petz +9—81

T32 William Sullivan +9—81

T37 Jacob Fink +10—82

T37 Jason Cochcroft +10—82

T37 Kyle Kimrey +10—82

T37 Shaw James +10—82

T37 Tom Parker +10—82

T37 Travis Campbell +10—82

T43 Charlie Beiers +11—83

T43 Nic Poole +11—83

T43 Paul Graham +11—83

T43 Rob Greene +11—83

47 Joseph McDougall +12—84

T48 Cheney Connell +13—85

T48 Gregg Erickson +13—85

T48 Scott Sullivan +13—85

T48 Trace McDonald +13—85

T52 Rence O’Connor +14—86

T52 Matthew Campbell +14—86

54 Noah Loquist +15—87

T55 Ethan Kitts +16—88

T55 Scott Lucas +16—88

57 David Smith +20—92

58 Ryan Campbell +25—97

59 Robbie English +27—99

60 Blair Babcock +28—100

Professional division scores

1 Burke Cromer +2—74

T2 Tony Branham +4—76

T2 Rohan Allwood +4—76

4 Ryan Murphy +5—77

5 Pat Quigley +14—86

6 Robbie Prichard +15—87

Senior division

1 David Collins +2—74

T2 Bob Edens +3—75

T2 Brad Krapfel +3—75

T2 Joseph Horne +3—75

T2 Walter Odiorne +3—75

T6 Rich Houghton +4—76

T6 Russell Berry +4—76

T6 Tim Eich +4—76

T9 Heung Kim +5—77

T9 Robin Alley +5—77

T11 Ken Taylor +7—79

T11 Steele Pendleton +7—79

13 Tim Tyler +8—80

T14 David Lovit +9—81

T14 Steve Gantt +9—81

T14 Steve Swier +9 81

17 Ken Martin +10—82

18 Tim Babb +11—83

T19 Alan Gibson +12—84

T19 Paul Muthig +12—84

21 Balbir Minhas +13—85

22 Ken Dyer +16—88

23 Gary Jones +17—89

24 Sam Belcher +18—90

25 Paul Turner +19—91

26 Trent Whitfield +20—92

Super Senior Division

1 Jimmy Martin +1—73

2 Carey Hite +2—74

T3 Bernie Shealy +3—75

T3 Mike Calkins +3—75

T5 Brian Alchermes +5—77

T5 Gus Sylvan +5—77

T7 Andrew Hackney +7—79

T7 Gary Cannon +7—79

T7 Jimmy Hawkins +7—79

10 Ron Callahan +8—80

T11 Bob Stringer +10—82

T11 Rick Aldous +10—82

13 Steve Simmons +17—89