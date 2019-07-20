Golf
Grimes battles through back pain to take Columbia City Golf Championship
Jarrett Grimes came close twice to withdrawing from the Midlands Chevy Dealers Columbia City Golf Championship to nurse an aching back. Instead, he earned his second city title Saturday at The Spur at Northwoods.
Doses of Aleve allowed him to get to the tee on time both Friday and Saturday, and he made an adventuresome par on the finishing hole to give himself a belated birthday present with one stroke to spare.
Grimes, who turned 47 on Tuesday, “didn’t know if I could go” a couple of hours before the second and third rounds. In the end, he shot an even-par 72 Saturday for a three-round total of 1-under 215.
He edged John Obrien and Zach McLain by a shot. Obrien and McLain shot final-round 70s to emerge from a packed leaderboard and present the champion’s strongest challenge.
Grimes needed a par on the closing hole, but he did not know the scores and took driver off the tee on Northwoods’ 520-yard 18th. The ball came to rest within a yard of an out-of-bounds stake.
“I got lucky,” he said.
The adventure did not end there. He laid up, hit the green with his third — and ran his 20-foot birdie attempt about six feet past the hole. “Thankfully, I made it,” he said.
Asked on the 17th hole if he wanted to know the scores, Grimes declined. In retrospect, he said, “If I had known, I would have taken a 4-iron off the tee on 18.”
Grimes and Robert Dargan shared the lead going into Saturday’s final round that began with eight players bunched within three strokes of the lead.
Obrien and McLain shot the only sub-par scores Saturday in the tournament’s top division and shared second place. David Dargan finished fourth at 218 and Robert Dargan placed fifth at 219.
Walter Ordiorne captured his third straight Senior division, but this championship did not come easily even though he began the final round with a four-stroke lead. His final 77 opened the door to challengers, and Bob Edens came from five back with a final 72 to forge a tie after 54 holes at 6-over 222.
In a sudden death playoff, Ordiorne secured the title on the third extra hole.
Jimmy Martin posted a final 70 to win his second straight Super Senior championship at 4-under-par 212. Bernie Shealy finished second, five strokes back.
In the Professional division completed Friday, Northwoods assistant Burke Cromer edged Mid-Carolina Club pro Rohan Allwood for the title.
The tournament presented the David Bennett Service to Golf award to Joe Rice and The Spur at Northwoods. A firm owned by Rice, a Charleston attorney, purchased the club in 2015 and invested in significant improvements. Jimmy Martin received the Scott Hannon Sportsmanship award.
Amateur Division
Jarrett Grimes
72-71-72—215
John Obrien
73-73-70—216
Zach McLain
72-74-70—216
David Dargan
75-70-73—218
Robert Dargan
72-71-76—219
Chase Sturkie
76-72-73—221
Henry Augenstein
75-74-72—221
Brian Lee
75-71-77—223
Luke Sullivan
73-73-77—223
Chase Fisher
81-70-72—223
Dillon Hite
77-73-75—225
Eddie Hargett
76-77-74—227
Dakota Hunter
74-75-78—227
Zach Schwab
77-75-75—227
Mike Evans
74-75-79—228
Jon Mathias
72-74-82—228
Alec Vardas
76-73-80—229
Shaw James
82-74-73—229
Hunter Dodgen
78-75-76—229
John Tucker
79-79-72—230
Martin Kershaw
74-77-80—231
Jonathan Strauss
73-83-75—231
Cole Krantz
76-77-78—231
Dalton Waters
81-71-81—233
Ryan Cronin
78-76-79—233
Carson Youngblood
77-76-81 _234
Johnny Hyman
74-78-82—234
Sang Chi
79-76-81—236
Tyler McBride
78-74-85—237
Brandon McCracken
78-80-83—241
Senior Division
Walter Odiorne (x)
75-70-77—222
Bob Edens
75-75-72—222
Rich Houghton
76-74-74—224
Brad Krapfel
75-78-73—226
Heung Kim
77-72-78—227
Ken Taylor
79-72-76—227
Tim Eich
76-76-75—227
David Collins
74-77-81—232
Steele Pendleton
79-75-80—234
Alan Gibson
84-75-76—235
Russell Berry
76-82-79—237
Joseph Horne
75 81-82—238
Tim Tyler
80 79-79—238
Steve Gantt
81-79-82—242
Robin Alley
77-75—WD
X—won sudden death playoff on third extra hole
Super Senior Division
Jimmy Martin
73-69-70—212
Bernie Shealy
75-68-74—217
Carey Hite
74-75-77—226
Gus Sylvan
77-77-75—229
Rick Aldous
82-72-75—229
Mike Calkins
75-73-82—230
Jimmy Hawkins
79-75-77—231
Gary Cannon
78- 79-82 _239
Andrew Hackney
79-77—WD
Professional Division
Burke Cromer
74-71 _145
Rohan Allwood
76-71—147
Tony Branham
76-76—152
Ryan Murphy
77-77—154
Pat Quigley
86-74—160
