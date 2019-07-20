Grimes battles through back pain to take Columbia City Golf Championship

Jarrett Grimes came close twice to withdrawing from the Midlands Chevy Dealers Columbia City Golf Championship to nurse an aching back. Instead, he earned his second city title Saturday at The Spur at Northwoods.

Doses of Aleve allowed him to get to the tee on time both Friday and Saturday, and he made an adventuresome par on the finishing hole to give himself a belated birthday present with one stroke to spare.

Grimes, who turned 47 on Tuesday, “didn’t know if I could go” a couple of hours before the second and third rounds. In the end, he shot an even-par 72 Saturday for a three-round total of 1-under 215.

He edged John Obrien and Zach McLain by a shot. Obrien and McLain shot final-round 70s to emerge from a packed leaderboard and present the champion’s strongest challenge.

Grimes needed a par on the closing hole, but he did not know the scores and took driver off the tee on Northwoods’ 520-yard 18th. The ball came to rest within a yard of an out-of-bounds stake.

“I got lucky,” he said.

The adventure did not end there. He laid up, hit the green with his third — and ran his 20-foot birdie attempt about six feet past the hole. “Thankfully, I made it,” he said.

Asked on the 17th hole if he wanted to know the scores, Grimes declined. In retrospect, he said, “If I had known, I would have taken a 4-iron off the tee on 18.”

Grimes and Robert Dargan shared the lead going into Saturday’s final round that began with eight players bunched within three strokes of the lead.

Obrien and McLain shot the only sub-par scores Saturday in the tournament’s top division and shared second place. David Dargan finished fourth at 218 and Robert Dargan placed fifth at 219.

Walter Ordiorne captured his third straight Senior division, but this championship did not come easily even though he began the final round with a four-stroke lead. His final 77 opened the door to challengers, and Bob Edens came from five back with a final 72 to forge a tie after 54 holes at 6-over 222.

In a sudden death playoff, Ordiorne secured the title on the third extra hole.

Jimmy Martin posted a final 70 to win his second straight Super Senior championship at 4-under-par 212. Bernie Shealy finished second, five strokes back.

In the Professional division completed Friday, Northwoods assistant Burke Cromer edged Mid-Carolina Club pro Rohan Allwood for the title.

The tournament presented the David Bennett Service to Golf award to Joe Rice and The Spur at Northwoods. A firm owned by Rice, a Charleston attorney, purchased the club in 2015 and invested in significant improvements. Jimmy Martin received the Scott Hannon Sportsmanship award.

Amateur Division

Jarrett Grimes 72-71-72—215 John Obrien 73-73-70—216 Zach McLain 72-74-70—216 David Dargan 75-70-73—218 Robert Dargan 72-71-76—219 Chase Sturkie 76-72-73—221 Henry Augenstein 75-74-72—221 Brian Lee 75-71-77—223 Luke Sullivan 73-73-77—223 Chase Fisher 81-70-72—223 Dillon Hite 77-73-75—225 Eddie Hargett 76-77-74—227 Dakota Hunter 74-75-78—227 Zach Schwab 77-75-75—227 Mike Evans 74-75-79—228 Jon Mathias 72-74-82—228 Alec Vardas 76-73-80—229 Shaw James 82-74-73—229 Hunter Dodgen 78-75-76—229 John Tucker 79-79-72—230 Martin Kershaw 74-77-80—231 Jonathan Strauss 73-83-75—231 Cole Krantz 76-77-78—231 Dalton Waters 81-71-81—233 Ryan Cronin 78-76-79—233 Carson Youngblood 77-76-81 _234 Johnny Hyman 74-78-82—234 Sang Chi 79-76-81—236 Tyler McBride 78-74-85—237 Brandon McCracken 78-80-83—241

Senior Division

Walter Odiorne (x) 75-70-77—222 Bob Edens 75-75-72—222 Rich Houghton 76-74-74—224 Brad Krapfel 75-78-73—226 Heung Kim 77-72-78—227 Ken Taylor 79-72-76—227 Tim Eich 76-76-75—227 David Collins 74-77-81—232 Steele Pendleton 79-75-80—234 Alan Gibson 84-75-76—235 Russell Berry 76-82-79—237 Joseph Horne 75 81-82—238 Tim Tyler 80 79-79—238 Steve Gantt 81-79-82—242 Robin Alley 77-75—WD

X—won sudden death playoff on third extra hole

Super Senior Division

Jimmy Martin 73-69-70—212 Bernie Shealy 75-68-74—217 Carey Hite 74-75-77—226 Gus Sylvan 77-77-75—229 Rick Aldous 82-72-75—229 Mike Calkins 75-73-82—230 Jimmy Hawkins 79-75-77—231 Gary Cannon 78- 79-82 _239 Andrew Hackney 79-77—WD

Professional Division