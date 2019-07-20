Golf

Grimes battles through back pain to take Columbia City Golf Championship

By Bob Spear Special to The State

Submitted photo

Jarrett Grimes came close twice to withdrawing from the Midlands Chevy Dealers Columbia City Golf Championship to nurse an aching back. Instead, he earned his second city title Saturday at The Spur at Northwoods.

Doses of Aleve allowed him to get to the tee on time both Friday and Saturday, and he made an adventuresome par on the finishing hole to give himself a belated birthday present with one stroke to spare.

Grimes, who turned 47 on Tuesday, “didn’t know if I could go” a couple of hours before the second and third rounds. In the end, he shot an even-par 72 Saturday for a three-round total of 1-under 215.

He edged John Obrien and Zach McLain by a shot. Obrien and McLain shot final-round 70s to emerge from a packed leaderboard and present the champion’s strongest challenge.

Grimes needed a par on the closing hole, but he did not know the scores and took driver off the tee on Northwoods’ 520-yard 18th. The ball came to rest within a yard of an out-of-bounds stake.

“I got lucky,” he said.

The adventure did not end there. He laid up, hit the green with his third — and ran his 20-foot birdie attempt about six feet past the hole. “Thankfully, I made it,” he said.

Asked on the 17th hole if he wanted to know the scores, Grimes declined. In retrospect, he said, “If I had known, I would have taken a 4-iron off the tee on 18.”

Grimes and Robert Dargan shared the lead going into Saturday’s final round that began with eight players bunched within three strokes of the lead.

Obrien and McLain shot the only sub-par scores Saturday in the tournament’s top division and shared second place. David Dargan finished fourth at 218 and Robert Dargan placed fifth at 219.

Walter Ordiorne captured his third straight Senior division, but this championship did not come easily even though he began the final round with a four-stroke lead. His final 77 opened the door to challengers, and Bob Edens came from five back with a final 72 to forge a tie after 54 holes at 6-over 222.

In a sudden death playoff, Ordiorne secured the title on the third extra hole.

Jimmy Martin posted a final 70 to win his second straight Super Senior championship at 4-under-par 212. Bernie Shealy finished second, five strokes back.

In the Professional division completed Friday, Northwoods assistant Burke Cromer edged Mid-Carolina Club pro Rohan Allwood for the title.

The tournament presented the David Bennett Service to Golf award to Joe Rice and The Spur at Northwoods. A firm owned by Rice, a Charleston attorney, purchased the club in 2015 and invested in significant improvements. Jimmy Martin received the Scott Hannon Sportsmanship award.

Amateur Division

Jarrett Grimes

72-71-72—215

John Obrien

73-73-70—216

Zach McLain

72-74-70—216

David Dargan

75-70-73—218

Robert Dargan

72-71-76—219

Chase Sturkie

76-72-73—221

Henry Augenstein

75-74-72—221

Brian Lee

75-71-77—223

Luke Sullivan

73-73-77—223

Chase Fisher

81-70-72—223

Dillon Hite

77-73-75—225

Eddie Hargett

76-77-74—227

Dakota Hunter

74-75-78—227

Zach Schwab

77-75-75—227

Mike Evans

74-75-79—228

Jon Mathias

72-74-82—228

Alec Vardas

76-73-80—229

Shaw James

82-74-73—229

Hunter Dodgen

78-75-76—229

John Tucker

79-79-72—230

Martin Kershaw

74-77-80—231

Jonathan Strauss

73-83-75—231

Cole Krantz

76-77-78—231

Dalton Waters

81-71-81—233

Ryan Cronin

78-76-79—233

Carson Youngblood

77-76-81 _234

Johnny Hyman

74-78-82—234

Sang Chi

79-76-81—236

Tyler McBride

78-74-85—237

Brandon McCracken

78-80-83—241

Senior Division

Walter Odiorne (x)

75-70-77—222

Bob Edens

75-75-72—222

Rich Houghton

76-74-74—224

Brad Krapfel

75-78-73—226

Heung Kim

77-72-78—227

Ken Taylor

79-72-76—227

Tim Eich

76-76-75—227

David Collins

74-77-81—232

Steele Pendleton

79-75-80—234

Alan Gibson

84-75-76—235

Russell Berry

76-82-79—237

Joseph Horne

75 81-82—238

Tim Tyler

80 79-79—238

Steve Gantt

81-79-82—242

Robin Alley

77-75—WD

X—won sudden death playoff on third extra hole

Super Senior Division

Jimmy Martin

73-69-70—212

Bernie Shealy

75-68-74—217

Carey Hite

74-75-77—226

Gus Sylvan

77-77-75—229

Rick Aldous

82-72-75—229

Mike Calkins

75-73-82—230

Jimmy Hawkins

79-75-77—231

Gary Cannon

78- 79-82 _239

Andrew Hackney

79-77—WD

Professional Division

Burke Cromer

74-71 _145

Rohan Allwood

76-71—147

Tony Branham

76-76—152

Ryan Murphy

77-77—154

Pat Quigley

86-74—160

