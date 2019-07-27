Golf

USC golfer wins Palmetto Amateur; Gamecocks place three in top 10

By Bob Spear Special to The State

Jamie Wilson, right, won the 44th Palmetto Amateur
University of South Carolina golfer Jamie Wilson bounced back from a late double-bogey and captured the title in the 44th Palmetto Amateur on Saturday at Aiken’s Palmetto Golf Club.

Wilson, a rising senior from Mount Pleasant, earned the championship on the second playoff hole against Evan Brown, a Loyola (Maryland) golfer from Chadds Ford, Pennsylvania.

Brown staged an incredible rally to tie for the lead after the regulation 72 holes. He opened with rounds of 72 and 76 and stood 53rd, 15 strokes off the pace with two rounds to play. He made 11 birdies in a 9-under-par 62 on Friday and shot 5-under 66 to finish at 8-under 276.

Wilson, meanwhile, played steady golf with rounds of 67, 73, 68 and 68. He began the final round in fifth place, overcame a bogey at the fifth hole with an eagle and three birdies before a double-bogey on the par-5 14th dimmed his chances. But birdied he short par-4 15th and posted a final 68 and matched Brown at 276.

The pair halved the first extra hole before Wilson claimed the title on the second.

USC golfer Caleb Proveaux (Lexington) and former USC Aiken player Johnson Holliday (Aynor) shared third place, two strokes out of the playoff. Proveaux birdied the final two holes, capping an un-and-down final round that included five birdies, one bogey and one triple bogey.

Proveaux led the field of 84 with 24 birdies, two more than Brown, for the four rounds. But he also had two triple bogeys and two double bogeys.

Ryan Hall, a rising sophomore at USC, tied for ninth, giving the Gamecocks three players in the top 10.

Third-round leader Morgan Deneen (Conway/Coastal Carolina) skied to a 7-over 78 Saturday and placed 13th.

Top scores

x-Jamie Wilson

67-73-68-68—276

Evan Brown

72-76-62-66—276

Caleb Proveaux

68-66-74-70—278

Johnson Holliday

70-70-69-69—278

Ben Carr

67-71-73-68—279

Greyson Porter

67-68-72-72—279

Jansen Smith

73-69-66-72—280

Engene Hong

71-67-69-73—280

Jake Carter

69-70-73-69—281

Ryan Hall

68-73-69-71—281

A.S. Oliva Pinto

74-65-65-69—281

Christian Salazar

66-72-69-74—281

Morgan Deneen

68-65-71-78—282

Brett Barron

72-72-68-71—283

Luke Gifford

73-70-69-71—283

Garrett Martin

69-71-69-75—284

Ryan Marter

67-74-72-73—286

Jacob Poore

71-68-73-74—286

Gene Zeigler

74-70-74-69—287

Gavin Cohen

75-72-68-72—287

Matt Lorenz

70-73-71-73—287

Travis McInroe

74-67-72-74—287

Michael Sass

70-71-75-72—288

Harlan Winn

71-69-73-76—289

Walker Jones

73-69-71-76—289

(x=won title on second playoff hole)

