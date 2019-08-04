Golf

Coastal Carolina golfer wins SC Amateur crown

By Bob Spear Special to The State

Tyler Gray fashioned a strong finishing kick and pulled away to capture the title in the 88th annual South Carolina Amateur Championship on Sunday at Thornblade Club in Greer.

Gray, a rising sophomore at Coastal Carolina from Lugoff, posted a four-round total of 16-under-par 268 to win by four strokes over Logan Sowell (Kershaw/College of Charleston). Jake Carter (Aiken/Florida State) placed third, another stroke back.

Gray, who forged an outstanding high school career at Thomas Sumter Academy, opened the SCGA’s most prestigious tournament with rounds of 4-under-par 67 and 5-under 66 to seize a one-shot lead at the halfway point. He maintained the upper hand the rest of the way.

He expanded his edge to two shots over Sowell and three over Carter with a third-round 67. He began Sunday’s play with birdies on the second and third holes, but he bogeyed Nos. 4 and 6 and made the turn at even par.

Gray squelched his challengers’ hopes midway the back nine. Birdies at Nos. 12, 13 and 15 coupled with a par save on 14 enabled the champion-to-be to expand his advantage, and he put the finishing touches on a final 68 with pars on the final holes.

Sowell birdied the final hole for a 70 and solo second. Carter had five birdies Sunday, but a double-bogey on No. 10 and another dropped shot on 11 ended his chances.

Christian Salzer, Raymond Wooten and Matt Carter tied for fourth at 274 with Colby Patton seven at 275 and Judson Holliday eighth another shot back. Sharing ninth at 277 were Jamie Wilson, Todd White and Robert Lutomski.

SC Amateur top finishers

Tyler Gray

67-66-67-68—268

Logan Sowell

66-68-68-70—272

Jake Carter

64-70-69-70—273

Christian Salzer

69-68-66-71—274

Raymond Wooten

69-68-67-70—274

Matt Carter

67-72-66-69—274

Colby Patton

71-70-65-69—275

Judson Holliday

66-70-70-70—276

Jamie Wilson

69-70-69-69—277

Todd White

69-68-70-70—277

Robert Lutomski

70-69-67-71—277

Conner Fahey

68-73-65-72—278

Brady Hinkle

73-67-66-72—278

Caleb Proveaux

70-68-68-72—278

Gene Zeigler

70-70-72-67—279

Christian Baliker

72-69-68-70—279

Jordan Warnock

69-72-68-70—279

JD Lehman

70-69-67-75—279

Josh Branyon

67-70-71-71—279

Jack Parrott

66-72-75-67—280

Jon Parker

72-68-70-70—280

Jordan Sease

73-69-68-70—280

Michael Sims

69-70-70-71—280

