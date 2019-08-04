Coastal Carolina golfer wins SC Amateur crown

Tyler Gray fashioned a strong finishing kick and pulled away to capture the title in the 88th annual South Carolina Amateur Championship on Sunday at Thornblade Club in Greer.

Gray, a rising sophomore at Coastal Carolina from Lugoff, posted a four-round total of 16-under-par 268 to win by four strokes over Logan Sowell (Kershaw/College of Charleston). Jake Carter (Aiken/Florida State) placed third, another stroke back.

Gray, who forged an outstanding high school career at Thomas Sumter Academy, opened the SCGA’s most prestigious tournament with rounds of 4-under-par 67 and 5-under 66 to seize a one-shot lead at the halfway point. He maintained the upper hand the rest of the way.

He expanded his edge to two shots over Sowell and three over Carter with a third-round 67. He began Sunday’s play with birdies on the second and third holes, but he bogeyed Nos. 4 and 6 and made the turn at even par.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The State content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Gray squelched his challengers’ hopes midway the back nine. Birdies at Nos. 12, 13 and 15 coupled with a par save on 14 enabled the champion-to-be to expand his advantage, and he put the finishing touches on a final 68 with pars on the final holes.

Sowell birdied the final hole for a 70 and solo second. Carter had five birdies Sunday, but a double-bogey on No. 10 and another dropped shot on 11 ended his chances.

Christian Salzer, Raymond Wooten and Matt Carter tied for fourth at 274 with Colby Patton seven at 275 and Judson Holliday eighth another shot back. Sharing ninth at 277 were Jamie Wilson, Todd White and Robert Lutomski.

SC Amateur top finishers