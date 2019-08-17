SC’s Mark Anderson hopes third time on PGA Tour ‘will be a charm’

Mark Anderson PGA TOUR

Mark Anderson belongs in the rare company of golfers who have won both the State Juniors and State Amateur championships. Now, he hopes to join a more exclusive club by coupling that double with PGA Tour victories.

He earned a shot at the latter by finishing 14th on this year’s Korn Ferry (formerly Web.com) Tour and takes another attempt at golf’s major league in the 2019-20 season that begins in September.

“I’m playing solid golf, better than I have ever played,” he said prior to the first event of the Korn Ferry playoffs that ends Sunday. “I’m using these (playoff) tournaments to sharpen my game, hopefully improve my status and prepare for September.”

An All-American at the University of South Carolina who grew up in Beaufort, Anderson, 33, made the PGA Tour in 2012, 2014 and 2016. He did not play well enough to keep his card on his first attempt, and a broken ankle foiled his second. He fell short again in the 2016-17 season

“Maybe this time will be a charm,” he said.

Indeed, he set up himself for success by winning the Korn Ferry tourney in Colombia in February and secured his place in the tour’s top 25 in points with a second-place finish in Knoxville, Tennessee. He has climbed from 707 to 288 in the world rankings.

“The year has been more relaxing” thanks to the early-season victory, Anderson said. “I missed some time (in March and April) after I rolled my ankle and broke a bone in my ankle again, but mostly it has been a less stressful year with solid golf.”

His first broken ankle in 2014 results from a fall from a ladder and, he said, “I don’t own a tall ladder now. That knocked me out the rest of the year.”

He finished 198th in FedEx points despite playing only eight events that year. He received a partial medical exemption in 2015 and fell short of keeping his card despite a top 15 in seven starts.

Looking ahead, “I know what to expect and I’m familiar with some of the courses,” Anderson said. “I hope to use those to my advantage. The thing is, every week is a championship event against high quality golfers. There are no easy tournaments.”

Anderson, who lives in Beaufort with wife Meredith and children Ian and Teagan Jane, started the game at age 4 or 5 and realized “I could be pretty good” by high school. He made the State Amateur field at 15. After his USC career, he turned pro in 2009, and won the Web.com’s 2013 BMW tourney in Greenville.

“I’m more mature and more comfortable with my game now,” he said. “I’m driving the ball better and my short game has always been solid. I struggled a bit at times this year with my putter, but everything’s good right now.”

The PGA Tour begins a new season on Sept. 12 and will have eight full-field events before Christmas. Anderson will be active.

“I just want to keep playing like I have been,” he said. “I like where my game is.”

Chip shots. Sydney Legacy (Lexington/Clemson), who competes of the Symetra Tour, won the South Carolina Women’s Open by six shots at Seabrook Island. ... USC junior Jack Parrott (Columbia) won the Oglethorpe Invitational in Savannah for his second victory of the summer. He captured the South Carolina Match Play in June. ... Jordan Sease (Lexington) and Todd White (Roebuck) earned spots in the U.S. Mid-Amateur in qualifying in Spartanburg. ... The new ownership of Windermere Club, which will be renamed Blythewood Country Club, will have an Open House for current and prospective members on Friday (Aug. 23) from 6-9 p.m. ... The Midlands Golf Course Owners Association is offering its Platinum and Gold books, which include play at many area courses at special rates, in a Summer Sizzling sale. Buy the Platinum book for $40 and also receive the Gold, a $30 value. Go online to www.scmidlandsgolf.org for details. ... Sub-regional competition in the Drive, Chip and Putt program is set for Saturday (Aug. 24) at Fort Jackson GC beginning at 10 a.m.