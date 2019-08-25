‘It’s a huge dream’: Former USC golfer Matt NeSmith earns first PGA Tour card

Matt Nesmith tdominick@thestate.com

Matt NeSmith is headed to the big leagues.

The former University of South Carolina golfer birdied two of his last three holes and closed with a 7-under 64 for a one-shot victory in the Albertsons Boise Open that secured a PGA Tour card for next season.

The Boise Open was the second of three events in the Korn Ferry Tour Finals series, that offers PGA Tour cards to the top 25 players from the three events, in addition to the 25 players who already earned cards in the regular season.

NeSmith finished at 19-under 265 and earned $180,000. It will be his first season on the PGA Tour.

“It’s a huge dream,” Nesmith said in an interview through Korn Ferry social media. “It was time to do something. I’ve been hanging around mini-tours for a couple years. I played solid all year round and just never really could figure it out and started doing well at the end of the year.”

NeSmith is from North Augusta and now lives in Columbia.

He finished his career with the Gamecocks in 2016 and is one of the most decorated golfers in USC history.

“It’s awesome,” NeSmith said of the win and of earning his PGA Tour card. “It’s right up there with everything. I’ve done some really cool stuff throughout my career. Going to the PGA Tour next year, it definitely hasn’t set in yet. I can’t wait. It’s going to be so cool.”