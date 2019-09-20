100 holes of golf in one day? Youth on Course program is the big winner 

Getty Images/iStockphoto

The idea sounds ridiculous: playing 100 holes of golf in one day.

But the cause is laudable: raising funds and awareness for the Youth on Course program that allows youngsters to play at participating courses for $5 a round.

Different versions of an initiative labeled the “Hundred Hole Hike” are set for Sept. 30 around the country, and South Carolina’s team will tackle the Plantation Course at Edisto Beach.

“Hey, we’re looking forward to it,” said Joe Quick, one of the fearsome foursome. “It’s on my bucket list.”

The foursome — Quick, Justin Fleming, Kirk Page and Kyle Maloney — serve in administrative capacities under the South Carolina Golf Association umbrella, and they jumped at the opportunity.

The “opportunity” includes walking about 20 miles with hopes of receiving a break from the sizzling temperatures that have engulfed the state for the past four months.

Youth on Course is a nationwide program that focused on introducing youngsters to the game. “There’s a $5 registration fee and you’re ready to go,” said Biff Lathrop, the SCGA’s executive director.

The SCGA has been involved for about 18 months and currently has about 1,000 youngsters registered. Twenty-seven courses in the state, including Oak Hills, the Spur at Northwoods and Beech Creek in the area, are participating. More than 1,250 courses in 33 states are participating and program has 65,000 players on the rosters.

“I’ll play more golf in that one day than I have all year,” said Quick, senior director of the South Carolina Junior Golf Foundation. “But we can do this; we’ve been working to get ready.”

This will be the second “marathon” for Maloney, SCGA director of competition. He participated in a similar event several years ago at Sea Pines’ Heron Point by Pete Dye course, broke 80 in each round and finished 100 holes in 11 hours, 50 minutes.

Maloney is the most accomplished golfer of the four, carrying a handicap index in the 3 range. Fleming, who heads the South Carolina Junior Golf Association, is a 6 and Page, SCGA director of operations, plays to a 7. Quick is a 16.

In addition to physical preparation, the group chose wisely. Edisto’s Plantation Course is relatively flat and short. And, Quick said, “We won’t play from the tips.”

They are taking multiple shoes and socks, plus plenty of water and energy-producing food. They will have caddies, and their equipment will be reduced to two or three clubs.

“We have to hole out every hole,” Quick said. “We’ll keep track of scores, birdies and such. It’s going to be fun ... and exhausting.”

The group is well on its way to reaching its $10,000 goal with more than $3,500 received more than a week before the event. Make tax-deductible donations at the SCGA website, www.scgolf.org.

Two things are guaranteed: the Youth on Course program will be the big winner, and the slow pace of play that plagues the game will not be an issue.

Chip shots. In her first college tournament, Gray Collegiate graduate Jensen Castle (West Columbia) tied for third individually and led the University of Kentucky women to the team title in the Minnesota Invitational. . . . Todd White (Spartanburg) advanced to match play and won his first match before falling in extra holes in the second round in the U.S. Mid-Amateur in Parker, Colorado. . . . Jayne Pardue (Mt. Pleasant) won the WSCGA Match-Play title, defeating Rachel Wyatt (Charleston) 4 and 3 in the final at Aiken’s Palmetto GC. . . . Three players _ Emily Price, Ana Pelaez and Pauline Roussin-Bouchard _ finished in the top 20 individually, and USC’s women’s team placed seventh in the Annika Intercollegiate in Lake Elmo, Minnesota. . . . Turk Pettit shot a final-round 69 and finished second individually, leading Clemson’s men to a third-place team performance at the Maui Jim Intercollegiate in Scottsdale, Arizona. Clemson shot a 54-hole score of 811, the lowest team total for a 54-hole event in school history by 11 shots.