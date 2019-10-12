Lexington golfer sees effort, patience pay off with tournament success

Search the internet for up-and-coming golfers and Jordan Sease of Lexington, South Carolina will be a prominent name on most lists. His game, like fine wine, grows better with age.

His 2019 season looks, in part, like this:

▪ Individual wins in the S.C. Golf Association’s Mid-Amateur and the Festival of Flowers plus co-medalist in U.S. Mid-Amateur sectional qualifying;

▪ Team titles in the Devlin Four-Ball at the Secession Club in Beaufort with Walt Todd Jr., the SCGA Mid-Amateur Four-Ball with Brandon Truesdale at the Dunes Club in Myrtle Beach and co-medalist in sectional qualifying for the 2020 U.S. Amateur Four-Ball with Kyle Bearden;

▪ Competing in the U.S. Mid-Amateur in Colorado, top 20 finishes in the South Carolina Amateur, Carolinas Amateur and the Carolinas Mid-Amateur along with a sixth in the Baltusrol Four-Ball with Todd.

“A fun year, a really good year on the golf course,” Sease said.

Sease, now 29, played at Lexington High and Winthrop University, took a whirl with the pros, regained his amateur status, earned his master’s degree at Clemson and got a “real job” — project manager with an architect firm.

He hones his game on weekends at the Country Club of Lexington where, he said, “There’s a lot of good competition and you need that to be sharp for tournaments.”

The fruits of those practice labors are reflected in his tournament excellence. With his team tied for the lead in the final round of the Devlin tournament, he eagled the par-5 No. 16. With a posse of challengers breathing down his neck in the final round, he held steady to win the State Mid-Am. In the Festival of Flowers, he birdied the first playoff hole.

His biggest disappointment came in the U.S. Mid-Amateur. A year after advancing to match-play and advancing to the second round in the national championship, he fell short of making the final 64 in 2019.

“I adjusted to the (Colorado) altitude; I just didn’t play well the first day (an 80),” he said “I came back the second day (a 70), but I missed (match play) by three strokes.”

His strength is off the tee and he said: “I still get it out there pretty good. When I get off the tee well, that gives me confidence in every other part of my game.”

Throw in the putts he made in the State Mid-Am at Palmetto Hall Plantation’s Arthur Hills course on Hilton Head Island, and he will be among the favorites.

“I putted better in that tournament that I have in a long time,” said Sease, who earned the title by two shots with a 4-under-par 212.

Sease and his four-ball partners — Todd, Bearden and Truesdale — played at Winthrop and obviously their games mesh. Bearden, who won the 2018 State Mid-Am, joined Sease on Thursday to earn a spot in next year’s U.S. Amateur Four-Ball. They combined for nine birdies with one bogey for an 8-under 70 at The Cardinal by Pete Dye in Greensboro, North Carolina.

Perhaps the Festival of Flowers in Greenwood provides a microcosm of his year. A couple of places in the field opened at the last minute and Bearden called Sease to see if he were interested in playing.

He was.

And he won.

Chip shots. Thomas Todd III (Laurens) and Frank Wrenn (Greenville) joined Sease and Bearden in advancing to the 2020 U.S. Amateur Four-Ball in sectional qualifying in Greensboro. . . . WSCGA executive director Clarissa Childs will compete against some of the great players in LPGA history in the Senior LPGA Championship beginning Monday (Oct. 14) at French Link Resort in Indiana. Childs, who starred at USC, played seven years on the LPGA tour. . . . Colby Patton, Zack Gordon and Turk Pettit won matches and Kyle Cottam picked up one-half point, giving Clemson a 3.5-2.5 win over Duke in the title match of the Jack Nicklaus Match Play Invitational in Dublin, Ohio. . . . The Charleston team of Andrew Propes and Oliver Rotermund captured the SCJGA’s Tradition Four-Ball title at Pebble Creek CC in Taylors. The Blythewood duo of Matthew Hutto and Eric Nord shared second place.