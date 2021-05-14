Gamecocks hoping regional rally bodes well for NCAA golf championship

South Carolina advanced to the NCAA championship that begins May 21.

South Carolina’s top-ranked women’s golf team overcame what coach Kalen Anderson called a “really sloppy” performance in the Louisville Regional to advance to the NCAA Championship.

In second place headed into the final round of the 54-hole regional in Simpsonville, Kentucky, the Gamecocks shot 10-over par and dropped into a tie for sixth. With the top six teams moving to the nationals, USC faced Arkansas in a sudden-death playoff for a berth in the Scottsdale, Arizona championship.

Anderson told reporters in Kentucky that her pre-playoff speech focused on the future.

“I said, ‘I don’t care what’s happened today or before this, all that matters is what happens now and how we react now. We’re lucky to be in a playoff, but we’ve got a chance to change our course right now,’ ” she explained afterward.

The Gamecocks responded like the team that earned the No. 1 ranking by winning four tournaments and never finishing worse than third this season.

In the playoffs, all five scores count. USC’s Lois Kaye Go, Mathilde Claisse, Paula Kirner and Ana Pelaez all made birdies and Pauline Roussin-Bouchard posted an eagle on the 503-yard, par-5 ninth hole. Arkansas had an eagle, two birdies and two pars.

“When they got to the playoff, it was like this laser-focused, unbelievable performance,” Anderson said. “Nobody missed a shot.”

Despite the struggles in regulation, Anderson said the playoff performance “sharpened their focus” and “boosted our confidence” for the nationals that begin May 21.

Liebler wins SCGA senior title

Steve Liebler (Irmo) added another highlight to his hall-of-fame career by winning his second straight SCGA Senior Championship at the CC of Lexington.

Liebler posted 6-under-par 138 for two rounds in the rain-shortened event to win by three strokes over Rich Weston (Pawleys Island). Eddie Hargett (Blythewood) and Bob Edens (Columbia) shared third.

“I made three bogeys and probably shouldn’t have made any,” Liebler said. “I hit greens and putted well.”

Chip shots. Former USC golfer Mark Anderson (Beaufort) earned a spot in the U.S. Open Sectionals in local qualifying at Long Cove Club on Hilton Head Island. ... Clemson’s women finished their season by placing 10th in the Columbus, Ohio Regional. ... The NCAA men’s regional tournaments begin Monday with Clemson the No. 1 seed in the Kingston Springs, Tennessee tourney and South Carolina the No. 9 in the Albuquerque, New Mexico competition. ... Two of England’s brightest stars, Tyrrell Hatton and Matt Fitzpatrick, have committed to compete in the PGA Tour’s Palmetto Championship at Congaree, set for June 10-13. To purchase tickets, parking passes, or to register for volunteer opportunities, go online to www.PalmettoChampionship.com.