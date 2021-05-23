Wild scene unfolds with fans swarming Ocean Course for Mickelson’s final shots

Phil Mickelson wades through fans on the 18th fairway during the final round at the PGA Championship golf tournament on the Ocean Course, Sunday, May 23, 2021, in Kiawah Island, S.C. (AP Photo/Matt York) AP

Phil Mickelson won his sixth major Sunday in the PGA Championship at Kiawah Island Golf Resort’s Ocean Course. It took longer than expected for Mickelson and playing partner Brooks Koepka to reach the green for their final shots.

That’s because fans gathered around Mickelson after his second shot on hole No. 18 and then swarmed him and Koepka as they approached the green. Spectators then followed closely and surrounded the 18th green for the winning moment.

“This is just an incredible sight,” CBS announcer Jim Nantz said during the broadcast.

“This is some crazy atmosphere,” commentator Nick Faldo said.

Because of COVID restrictions, the PGA of America limited on-site spectators to approximately 10,000 a day rather than the 30,000 or so that were there each day in 2012.