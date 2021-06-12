Weather delays Saturday round’s finish at Congaree PGA golf tournament in SC

Dustin Johnson his out of the rough on near the 12th green during the third round of the Palmetto Championship golf tournament in Ridgeland, S.C., Saturday, June 12, 2021. (AP Photo/Stephen B. Morton) AP

The Palmetto Championship at Congaree — nearly complete for the third round — is in a weather delay.

Chesson Hadley, from Raleigh, was 14-under par through 17 holes Saturday when play was suspended. World No. 1 Dustin Johnson was 8-under par through 17 holes. Harris English (-10) and Garrick Higgo (-8) round out the top four.

A review of the radar suggests the stormy weather might not pass any time soon. Four players were left on the course when play was stopped.

If play can be finished Saturday, the resumption of the TV broadcast will take place on CNBC, according to announcers from CBS as the original air time concluded.

How to watch Sunday: What channel?

On Sunday, the Golf Channel begins the live television coverage from 1-3 p.m. and CBS takes over 3-6 p.m.

PGA Tour Live will have featured groups and holes 8 a.m.-6 p.m. Live radio coverage can be heard 1-6 p.m. on Sirius channel 92.

Sunday weather forecast at PGA event in SC

The forecast calls for a 40% chance of showers and possible thunderstorms between noon and 2 p.m. with the chance of precipitation about 30% in the morning and at mid-afternoon.

Temperatures will be in the mid-80s with winds 5-10 mph out of the northeast