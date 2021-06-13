Garrick Higgo, in his second PGA Tour event, wins Congaree tournament in SC

Garrick Higgo, of South Africa, hits off the third tee during the final round of the Palmetto Championship golf tournament in Ridgeland, S.C., Sunday, June 13, 2021. AP

Garrick Higgo, a South African professional playing in only his second PGA Tour tournament, survived a battle of attrition and won the Palmetto Championship at Congaree on Sunday at Congaree Golf Club.

Playing on a commissioner’s exemption, the 22-year-old Higgo watched the leaders fall one by one. He shot 3-under-par 68 Sunday for a four-round total of 11-under-par 273.

Chesson Hadley, seeking his first Tour triumph in seven years, owned a two-stroke lead before bogeying his final three holes.

Hadley started the final round with a four-stroke advantage. He lost that edge quickly, but he bounced back to jump in front. A wayward drive on 16 in the “native area” left him hitting out of waist-high brush and he bogeyed. On 17, a poor second and an equally bad sand shot led to another bogey, and he went to the final hole tied with Higgo.

He drove into the fairway, then put his second shot over the green. He needed to get up and down from 70 feet to force a playoff. He chipped to 11 feet and missed the putt.

He closed with a 4-over-par 75 and shared second place with Brad Van Pelt, who also bogeyed the last. They finished at 10-over 274.

The Palmetto Championship at Congaree was added to the PGA Tour calendar as a replacement for the canceled RBC Canadian Open. It’s the final event before next weekend’s U.S. Open at Torrey Pines.

Chip Shots: Former USC All-American Matt NeSmith shot one of the tournament’s best rounds, a 6-under-par 65, on Sunday to finish 3-under 281 for the week. ... World No. 1 Dustin Johnson finished at 8-under par. ... Bill Haas, the former Wake Forest star from Greenville, played the first 13 holes in five under par, but he bogeyed two coming home for a 3-under-par 68, 5-under-par 279. ... Did he have a press pass? Wilco Nienaber needed one after driving his tee shot on No. 18 into the media compound, more than yards off the fairway. He received relief, slammed his second shot 178 into a bunker, blasted to within 5 feet and sank the putt. Routine par. ... Not to be outdone, former Clemson star Bryson Nimmer visited the area, too, but his drive stayed outside the compound’s fence. Alas, his mis-adventure led to double-bogey 6, leaving him an even-par 71 for the day and 3-under 281 for the tournament.

Final PGA at Congaree leaderboard: Top scores

1. Garrick Higgo ... —11

2T. Hudson Swafford ... —10

2T. Doc Redman ... —10

2T. Jhonattan Vegas ... —10

2T. Tyrrell Hatton ... —10

2T. Bo Van Pelt ... —10

2T. Chesson Hadley ... —10

8T. Ryan Armour ... —9

8T. David Lipsky ... —9

10T. Matt Fitzpatrick ... —8

10T. Erik van Rooyen ... —8

10T. Pat Perez ... —8

10T. Dustin Johnson ... —8

How much money does the winner get?

The winner takes home $1.314 million from the $7.3 million purse. The champion also earns 500 FedEx Cup points.

Where is Congaree Golf Club?





Congaree Golf Club has a Ridgeland address, but the private club is located in a rural setting in the northern part of Jasper County on Davant Road. That’s west of Beaufort and Hilton Head and north of Savannah.

The club is located a few miles off of Interstate 95 and can be reached off either exit 33 or exit 28.