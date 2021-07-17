Hammond alum, Elon College golfer wins 2021 Columbia City tournament

Bronson Myers won the 2021 Midlands Chevy Dealers Columbia City Golf Championship For the Columbia City Golf tournament

Bronson Myers matched the tournament record in the opening round and seemingly left the field playing for second place in this year’s Midlands Chevy Dealers Columbia City Golf Championship at the Spur at Northwoods.

But on the back nine of Saturday’s final round, “things started to go the wrong way,” he said. “It looked like I was trying to give it away.”

He then righted the ship and added to the collection of championships he has earned in a stellar high school and junior golf career. Despite a closing 4-over-par 76, he finished his three rounds at 8-under-par 208, three strokes better than Eddie Hargett.

Myers, who sparkled at Hammond School and now plays for Elon College, blistered the Northwoods layout with a 10-under-par 62 Thursday and added a 2-under 70 in the rain-delayed second round.

Headed into the back nine of Saturday’s final round after yet another rain delay, he owned a nine-shot advantage and said, “I felt pretty good after I birdied 12 and 13.”

But he hit two tee balls in the water on the drivable par-4 14th and made a quadruple bogey 8. “A bad decision that I’ll learn from,” he said.

Then, after a perfect drive on the par-4 15th, Myers shanked his second shot en route to a triple-bogey 7.

“The ball went horizontal, never forward,” he said. “I knew Mr. Hargett played steady golf and I needed to settle down.”

The champion made two pars and a birdie over the final three holes to collect the tournament hardware.

“I played the back nine in (6-under-par) 30 on Thursday and the same nine holes in (four-over-par) 40 today,” he said. “That’s golf.”

Hargett, South Carolina’s senior player of the year the past two years, shot 68-73-70—211 in three trips over Northwoods’ 6,800-yard, par-72 layout. At age 60, he is almost 40 years older than Myers.

“That’s the great thing about golf,” Myers said. “You can continue to play well, and Mr. Hargett plays very well.”

Myers is tutored by Columbia teaching professional Fred Wadsworth and is coming off a tendon injury that kept him from playing on the Elon team this past season.

“I severed two tendons in a finger and didn’t touch a club for five months,” he said. “It’s good to be back playing again.”

Myers will compete in the South Carolina Amateur in early August at DeBordieu Club near Georgetown before returning to school for his junior year. He hopes to one day test his skills in professional golf.

For now, he savors the victory “that was closer than I wanted it to be, but I learned from it and those lessons will help me going forward.”

Matthew Hutto and Chase Sturkie shared third place at 215 with Jon Mathias fifth at 217.

In the senior division, David Collins edged Brad Krapfel in a playoff after the pair tied at 1-under-par 215. Jimmy Martin captured the super-senior competition for the third straight year, posting an even-par 216 to better Robin Alley by four shots.

Burke Cromer, assistant pro at Northwoods, won the professional division title, which weather restricted to 18 holes. He fired a 7-under-par 65 on his home course.

Tournament officials presented the David Bennett Service to Golf Award to tournament director Allen Knight, who took over the event’s operation several years ago. The honor cited his relationship-building skills, his work ethic and expertise in running golf tournaments.

Matthew Hutto received the Scott Hannon Memorial Sportsmanship Award. Hutto, who finished third for third in this year’s tournament, began his journey in golf in the Fairway Outreach program at age 7 and will play for Winthrop University this fall.

Men’s City Golf 2021 top scores

Amateur Division

Bronson Myers 62-70-76—208

Eddie Hargett 68-73-70—211

Matthew Hutto 75-71-69—215

Chase Sturkie 77-68-70—215

Jon Mathias 70-74-73—217

Brian Lee 74-71-73—218

Dakota Hunter 71-75-72—218

Scott Sullivan 74-68-76—219

John Obrien 69-77-74—220

Will Sullivan 73-69-78—220

Robert Dargan 73-75-73—221

Lee Gronkiewicz 76-74-71—221

Zach McLain 77-74-70—221

Donald Taylor 75-73-77—225

Stan Rawl 74-75-76—225

David Dargan 82-74-71—227

Herman Belton 79-77-72—228

Kendall Wallace 72-79-79—230

Cheney Connell 75-80-75—230

Fulton Jones 83-72-75—230

Blake Weinbach 76-77-78—231

Cole Krantz 72-79-80—231

Ryan Cambell 76-79-77—232

John Tucker 77-79-76—232

Thomas Fox 81-78-74—233

Darryl Phillips 81-77-76—234

Charlie Beiers 75-77-84—236

Eric Nord 77-78-82—237

Tyler McBride 80-78-80—238

William Buzhardt 78-81-84—243

Jeremiah Holmes 79-85-84—248

Scott Lucas 80-86-83—249

Senior Division

x-David Collins 71-70-74—215

Brad Krapfel 69-74-72—215

Dan Sullivan 74-70-72—216

Bob Edens 67-76-76—219

Walter Odiorne 78-77-74—219

David Lovit 70-78-74—222

Rich Houghton 76-74-74—224

Alan Gibson 73-76-80—229

Ken Taylor 71-78-81—230

Danny Stubbs 77-76-79—232

Hueng Kim 78-76-78—232

x-denotes won playoff

Super Senior Division

Jimmy Martin 71-70-75—216

Robin Alley 70-79-71—220

Balbir Minhas 78-73-77—228

Donald Chadwick 73-77-82—232

John Cottrell 74-79-81—234

Mike Calkins 81-76-78—235

Andrew Hackney 80-76-81—237

Professional Division

Burke Cromer 65

Rohan Allwood 72

Pat Quigley 80