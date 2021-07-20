Former Lexington High standout wins Columbia City title in return to tournament play

Playing in her first competitive tournament in years, Meredith Taylor made the most of the opportunity and captured the Sonic Columbia City Women’s Golf Championship on a soggy Tuesday at the Country Club of Lexington.

“I’ve been playing only in charity events, scrambles,” she said. “It’s good to be back in tournaments like this.”

Taylor, a wealth management advisor for Morgan Stanley, took the lead with a first-round 3-over-par 75 on Monday and wrapped up the title with Thursday’s 76. Her two-round total of 7-over 151 left her four strokes ahead of Catherine Shealy.

Perennial champion Nancy Dodge won the senior division again, and Brooke Burgess captured the city division title.

Although Taylor has not played in the competitive arena recently, the 2021 champion is no stranger to success on the golf course. She played at Lexington High, walked on and earned scholarship at the University of South Carolina and took at shot at the professional game.

She ended her competitive tournament hiatus in part due to the site: She’s a member at Lexington CC. Additionally, the club is where she got her start in golf.

A basketball player in high school, the team’s golf coach asked if she wanted to try her hand at golf. Her scores dropped from 100 to the 70s before college, but multiple knee surgeries took their toll. After a pro career did not materialize, she became the agent for former USC star Katie Burnett before joining taking her current position.

“With the tournament at Lexington, I thought that would be a good time to get back into tournament golf,” Taylor said. “I didn’t know really what to expect, but everything came together and worked out well.”

She called driving distance the key to her victory.

“A good advantage, especially with the wet conditions,” she said. “I had shorter clubs into the greens, and that’s always a plus.”

The moment of truth came on the 10th hole Tuesday. Although in the lead, her 5-wood tee shot on the 10th hole “ended up in tree trouble,” she said. “It was pouring rain and the club slipped (on her tee ball). But my next shot was my best of the tournament.”

With an opening to the green, Taylor put her pitching wedge onto the putting surface and saved par.

“Making par like that in the pouring rain ... that was the hole (that made the difference) for me,” she said.

Taylor recalled playing in the city tournament during her high school years, but, she said, “I didn’t do very well.”

That changed Monday and Tuesday, and her performance whetted her appetite to compete on bigger stages.

“I love to play,” she said, “and I’m thinking about trying to qualify for the (U.S.) Mid-Amateur.”

By happy coincidence, that qualifier will be played in August at a site that brings good vibes — the Country Club of Lexington.

Dodge, a member of Mid-Carolina Club, won her sixth straight senior title and eighth in nine years. She followed her opening 77 with an 82 for a 159 total. Burgess, from Ponderosa, posted 85-82—167 to lead the city division.

Sonic Columbia City Women’s Golf Championship top scores

Championship Division

Meredith Taylor 75-76—151

Catherine Shealy 76-79—155

Natalie Huff 81-81—162

Lynn Humphrey 81-83—164

Clara Rodriguez 83-82—165

Leigh Coulter 81-85—166

Louise Givens 86-82—168

City Division

Brooke Burgess 85-82—167

Senior Division

Nancy Dodge 77-82—159