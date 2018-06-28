Chapin's McLeod, seven Midlands players on this year's All-USA SC baseball team

After leading Chapin baseball to its first state title since 2002, Scott McLeod was named Coach of the Year for the American Family Insurance ALL-USA South Carolina Baseball Team.
Chapin swept Airport in the best-of-three series to win the Class 4A championship. It was Chapin’s 11th overall state title and fourth for McLeod, who underwent kidney transplant surgery in November.
Seven Midlands players were picked on the first and second teams. First team selections were Chapin catcher and College of Charleston signee Tanner Steffy, Swansea first baseman and South Carolina signee Josiah Sightler and A.C. Flora outfielder and Clemson signee Will Bethea. Sightler was a 12th round pick by the Reds and hasn't decided if he will turn pro or play for the Gamecocks.
Second-team selections were Blythewood sophomore infielder/pitcher Landon Lucas, Airport senior infielder Tyler Corbitt, Lexington senior infielder Noah Huthmaker and River Bluff sophomore outfielder Alex Urban.
Pee Dee Academy’s Garrett McDaniels was named Player of Year. McDaniels had a 0.72 ERA and struck out 98 in 48 2/3 innings in helping the Eagles to the SCISA 2A title.
McDaniels also hit.468 with two homers and 18 RBI. He was drafted by the Miami Marlins in the 30thround but will attend Coastal Carolina next year.
SC All-USA Today Baseball Team
First Team
Garrett McDaniels,Pee Dee Academy, 6-2, 170, Sr.; Geoffrey Gilbert, P, Bishop England, 6-2/200, Jr.; Dylan Harley, P, Cane Bay, 6-3/210, Sr.; Daniel Lloyd, P, Summerville, 6-2/185, Sr.; Tanner Steffy, C, Chapin, 6-0/195, Sr.; Tanner McCallister, INF, Dorman, 6-2/195, Sr.; Jaret Montenery, INF, Waccamaw, 5-9/165, Sr.; James Parker, INF, T.L. Hanna, 6-2/180, Sr.; Josiah Sightler, INF, Swansea, 6-4/205, Sr.; Will Bethea, OF, A.C. Flora, 6-2/180, Sr.; Matthew Lumsden, OF, J.L. Mann, 6-4/200, Sr.
Second Team
Nolan Bolt, P, Indian Land, 6-2/185, Sr.; Nathaniel Lamb, P, Chesnee, 6-5/196, Sr.; Kirby Connell, P, Blacksburg, 6-1, 175, Jr.; John Michael Faile, C, Boiling Springs, 6-1/215, Sr.; Rhett Cox, INF, Lewisville, 5-11/140, Sr.; Landon Lucas, INF, Blythewood, 6-2/175, So.; Tyler Corbitt, INF,Airport, 6-0/170, Sr.; Noah Huthmaker, INF,Lexington, 5-11/190, Sr.; Jack Hennessy, OF,Dorman, 5-10/155, Sr.; Max Ryerson, OF,Carolina Forest, 6-4/215, Sr.; Alex Urban, OF, River Bluff, 5-11/170, So.
Player of Year: Garrett McDaniels, Pee Dee Academy
Coach of Year: Scott McLeod, Chapin
Comments