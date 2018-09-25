Highly-touted freshman, son of former Gamecock assistant commits to Pac-12 school

Tucker Toman is headed far from home continue his baseball career.
The Hammond freshman committed to play for the University of Oregon on Tuesday. He is the first Oregon commit for the Class of 2022.
“Humbled and very excited to announce that I will be going out west to Eugene, Oregon to attend The University of Oregon! Can’t wait to play for Coach Horton and Coach Uhlmann,” Toman posted on his Twitter page.
Perfect Game has Toman as the 26th best prospect in Class of 2022. He is listed as catcher and third baseman.
Toman played on the varsity squad for Hammond last year and travel ball with the Dirtbags.
Toman is the son of former South Carolina baseball assistant Jim Toman, who is now head coach at Middle Tennessee. Toman spent 11 seasons as an assistant for the Gamecocks under Ray Tanner and also coached at Liberty and College of Charleston.
