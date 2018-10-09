Cardinal Newman girls golf team won its second straight SCISA championship, Oct. 9, 2018, at the Hackler Golf Course.
Cardinal Newman girls golf team won its second straight SCISA championship, Oct. 9, 2018, at the Hackler Golf Course. Submitted photo

Cardinal Newman girls golf repeats as champs in record-setting fashion

By Lou Bezjak

lbezjak@thestate.com

October 09, 2018 08:23 PM

The Cardinal Newman girls’ golf team repeated as state champions in record-setting fashion.

The Cardinals shot a two-day total of 686 to win the SCISA championship Tuesday at The Hackler Course. Cardinal Newman shot a 342 Tuesday, two shots better than the record it set Monday. The previous record was 359 by Hilton Head Christian in 2016.

Cardinal Newman’s Lextyn Petz shot a 150 to win medalist honors by one stroke over Laurence Manning’s Autumn Carey. Petz shot a 74 in Tuesday’s final round. Laurence Manning’s Lexi Bennett was third with a 152. Heathwood Hall’s Olivia Antonetti was fifth with a 164.

Team Scores: Cardinal Newman 686; Pinewood Prep 783; Ashley Hall 838; Palmetto Christian 851; Porter-Gaud 857; Carolina Academy 865; Hilton Head Christian 984; Wilson Hall 1,027.

