Cardinal Newman girls golf repeats as champs in record-setting fashion

The Cardinal Newman girls’ golf team repeated as state champions in record-setting fashion.
The Cardinals shot a two-day total of 686 to win the SCISA championship Tuesday at The Hackler Course. Cardinal Newman shot a 342 Tuesday, two shots better than the record it set Monday. The previous record was 359 by Hilton Head Christian in 2016.
Cardinal Newman’s Lextyn Petz shot a 150 to win medalist honors by one stroke over Laurence Manning’s Autumn Carey. Petz shot a 74 in Tuesday’s final round. Laurence Manning’s Lexi Bennett was third with a 152. Heathwood Hall’s Olivia Antonetti was fifth with a 164.
Team Scores: Cardinal Newman 686; Pinewood Prep 783; Ashley Hall 838; Palmetto Christian 851; Porter-Gaud 857; Carolina Academy 865; Hilton Head Christian 984; Wilson Hall 1,027.
Comments