Cardinal Newman girls, Hammond boys finish second at SCISA 3A swim meet

The Cardinal Newman girls and Hammond boys swam to pair of second-place finishes Saturday at the SCISA Class 3A state swimming championships at the Augusta Aquatic Center.
The Cardinals finished with 219 points, 17 behind four-time state champion Porter Gaud. CN’s Alyce Etter won the 100 freestyle and was second in the 200 freestyle. The Cards 200 relay team finished first.
CN’s second-place finishers included 200 IM and 400 freestyle relay, Lilli Hilton (200 IM), Donna Etter (50 and 100 freestyle), Sarah Liebenow (500 freestyle).
Heathwood Hall’s Sophia Connor won the 50 freestyle.
Hammond boys finished with 179.5 points, a distant second behind Porter-Gaud (299). Cardinal Newman was third.
Hammond boys won the 200 freestyle and came in second in the 200 IM and 400 freestyle. Skyhawks’ Andy Chow was second in the 200 freestyle. Cardinal Newman’s Colin Kasavicha was second in the 200 IM and 500 freestyle.
For complete results, go to https://sportstiming.com/event/2018-scisa-high-school-championships/?instance_id=38517
Comments