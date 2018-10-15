The Lexington girls golf team won the Class 5A Lower State championship on Monday, Oct. 15, 2018.
Lexington, Blythewood, A.C. Flora win state girls golf qualifiers

October 15, 2018 06:07 PM

Lexington, Blythewood and A.C. Flora girls’ golf teams captured team titles, and three individuals earned medalists honors Monday at state qualifying tournaments.

The No. 1-ranked Wildcats shot a 302 and won the 5A Lower State championship by 20 strokes over St. James. Lexington’s Molly Hardwick earned medalist honors with a 5-under 67, and teammates Isabella Rawl (73) and Karlee Vardas finished second and third.

Chapin finished fourth and River Bluff seventh to also qualify for the state tournament.

Blythewood shot a 288 to win the Class 5A Upper State championship in Rock Hill. Ella Stalvey led the way with 70. Parker Stalvey and Lindsey Hoile each shot a 72. Cori Langford had a 74.

The teams head to the Class 5A tournament Oct. 22-23 at Mid-Carolina Country Club.

In Class 4A Lower State, A.C. Flora shot a 364 and edged Myrtle Beach by one stroke for team title. Dreher’s Jordan Guyton was the top individual with a 77. Bonnie Chapman (86) finished fifth and Sara McInnis (88) seventh to lead AC Flora.

The Class 4A championships will be held Oct. 22-23 at Hackler Course at Coastal Carolina.

In Class 3A, Gray Collegiate’s Jensen Castle shot a 68 to earn medalist honors and qualify for the state tournament to be held Oct. 22-23 at Carolina Springs in Fountain Inn. Gilbert shot a 344 and finished second behind champion Oceanside Collegiate.

Gilbert’s Kennedy Gooding finished third with a 71.

