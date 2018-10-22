Lexington girls, Gray Collegiate’s Castle in first after first day of state golf championships

Defending state champion Lexington is off to a strong start Monday in the first day of the Class 5A girls state championship.
The Wildcats fired a 313 and lead by 19 shots over Blythewood at Mid-Carolina Country Club. The final round is set for Tuesday. Lexington is going after its 13th state championship.
Three of Lexington’s golfers are the top six. Isbabella Rawl shot a 73 and is second, one shot behind Spartanburg’s Elle Johnson. Molly Hardwick (74) is fourth and Karlee Vardas (76) sixth.
In Class 4A, AC Flora is third after the first day at Coastal Carolina’s Hackler Course. The Falcons shot a 370 in the opening round.
Daniel leads after a first-day 334 by four shots over Pickens.
In Class 3A, Gray Collegiate’s Jensen Castle (68) is in first place by five shots over Jaylen Castle for the individual lead. Gilbert is in second in team standings after an opening-round 346.
SCHSL Girls Golf Championship Results
Class 5A
Team Scores: Lexington 313; Blythewood 332; Boiling Springs 333; St. James 345; Fort Dorchester 357; Byrnes 360; Wando 368; Gaffney 370; Dorman 372; River Bluff 376; Chapin 376; TL Hanna 385; Carolina Forest 391; Nation Ford 404; Spartanburg 417; Stratford 465
Individuals: Elle Johnson (Spart) 72; Isabella Rawl (Lex) 73; Adrian Anderson (SJ) 75; Molly Hardwick (Lex) 76; MK Talledo (BS) 76; Karlee Vardas (Lex) 77; Mia Gray (CF) 80; Kayleigh (Nor) 80; Emily Baker (Chapin) 80; Cori Langford (Bly) 80; Marley Barefoot (RB) 80; Smith Knaffle (SJ) 80
Class 4A
Team Scores: Daniel 334, Pickens 338; AC Flora 370; Hartsville 371; Myrtle Beach 375; Hilton Head Island 375; Travelers Rest 375; Greenville 384; Blue Ridge 388; North Myrtle Beach 388; Belton Honea-Path 405
Individuals: Emma Charles (Har) 71; Kennedy McGaha (BHP) 74; Ashley Looper (TR) 74; Rachel Page (Pick) 77; Jordan Deck (Pick) 78); Gillian O’Brien (Dan) 79; Jordan Guyton (Dre) 79; Emileigh Swords (Dan) 80; Katelyn Lee (Wren) 81; Imani Belton (RV) 83; Bonnie Chapman (ACF) 84; Brianna Joyner (NMB) 84; Emma Heyward (85)
Class 3A
Team Scores: Oceanside Collegiate 307; Gilbert 346; Bishop England 348; St. Joseph’s 349; Chesnee 362; Chapman 362; May River 363; Christ Church 366; Powdersville 370; Georgetown 384; Ware Shoals 385; Pendleton 388; Emerald 390; Greer MC 390; Landrum 395; McBee 402
Individuals: Jensen Castle (GCA) 68; Jaylen Castle (GCA) 73; Gabriela Martinez (OC) 74; Kayla Bartemyer (OC) 75; Kennedy Gooding (Gil) 75; Rachel Rich (OC) 75; Sydney Roberts (Ches) 76; Julie Schoebel (Pow) 77; Peyton Gillespie (CC) 77); Anna Grace Bock (Emer) 78
Comments