Midlands SCHSL tennis, volleyball playoff schedule

SCHSL Midlands Playoffs Schedule
Volleyball
Class 5A
Thursday
Fort Mill at Spring Valley
Northwestern at Blythewood
St. James at Lexington
Dutch Fork at Carolina Forest
Lugoff-Elgin at Wando
Conway at River Bluff
Chapin at Socastee
Class 4A
Thursday
Bluffton at AC Flora
Dreher at Myrtle Beach
Bye: Westwood (Plays Daniel/Greenville winner Oct. 30)
Class 3A
Wednesday
Keenan at Crescent
Seneca at Camden
Fairfield Central at Powdersville
Broome at Mid-Carolina
Swansea at Academic Magnet
Pelion at Bishop England
Waccamaw at Gilbert
Class 2A
Wednesday
CA Johnson at North Central
Greer MC at Eau Claire
Latta at Gray Collegiate
Tennis
Class 5A
Wednesday
Fort Mill at Spring Valley
Riverside at Blythewood
Conway at River Bluff
Chapin at Socastee
St. James at Dutch Fork
Lexington at West Florence
Class 4A
Blue Ridge at Westwood
Richland Northeast at Ridge View
Bluffton at Dreher
Wilson at Brookland-Cayce
Lower Richland at Myrtle Beach
Bye: AC Flora (Plays Eastside/Wren winner Oct. 29)
Class 3A
Southside at Mid-Carolina
West-Oak at Fairfield Central
Georgetown at Gilbert
Academic Magnet at Pelion
Bye: Camden (Plays Chesnee/Clinton winner Oct. 29)
Comments