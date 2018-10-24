High School Sports

Midlands SCHSL tennis, volleyball playoff schedule

October 24, 2018 06:00 AM

SCHSL Midlands Playoffs Schedule

Volleyball

Class 5A

Thursday

Fort Mill at Spring Valley

Northwestern at Blythewood

St. James at Lexington

Dutch Fork at Carolina Forest

Lugoff-Elgin at Wando

Conway at River Bluff

Chapin at Socastee

Class 4A

Thursday

Bluffton at AC Flora

Dreher at Myrtle Beach

Bye: Westwood (Plays Daniel/Greenville winner Oct. 30)

Class 3A

Wednesday

Keenan at Crescent

Seneca at Camden

Fairfield Central at Powdersville

Broome at Mid-Carolina

Swansea at Academic Magnet

Pelion at Bishop England

Waccamaw at Gilbert

Class 2A

Wednesday

CA Johnson at North Central

Greer MC at Eau Claire

Latta at Gray Collegiate

Tennis

Class 5A

Wednesday

Fort Mill at Spring Valley

Riverside at Blythewood

Conway at River Bluff

Chapin at Socastee

St. James at Dutch Fork

Lexington at West Florence

Class 4A

Blue Ridge at Westwood

Richland Northeast at Ridge View

Bluffton at Dreher

Wilson at Brookland-Cayce

Lower Richland at Myrtle Beach

Bye: AC Flora (Plays Eastside/Wren winner Oct. 29)

Class 3A

Southside at Mid-Carolina

West-Oak at Fairfield Central

Georgetown at Gilbert

Academic Magnet at Pelion

Bye: Camden (Plays Chesnee/Clinton winner Oct. 29)

