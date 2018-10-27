Ben Lippen claims second straight SCISA cross country championship

Ben Lippen, Heathwood Hall, and Cardinal Newman boys cross country teams are getting very familiar with the SCISA 3A state championship awards ceremony.
The Falcons claimed their second straight state championship Saturday at Heathwood Hall, with the Highlanders finishing as the state runner up. The Cardinals, who took second place last year, rounded out the third spot.
“Last night we said three things,” Ben Lippen head coach Thomas Fisher said. “Believe in ourselves, love our teammates, and be grateful for the gift of running that God’s given us. Our guys just went out there and were working hard for each other.”
The goal, Fisher added, was five in the top 10 and 7 in the top 14
“We got six in the top 11 so I can say it was a good day,” he said.
Cardinal Newman’s Palmer Dayhuff was the top boys individual runner for the second year in a row. He bested last year’s time of 16 minutes, 38.74 seconds with a Satruday effort of 16:14.48.
“I wanted to go out fast and beat my PR and I was able to do that,” Dayhuff said. “The weather was nice, it’s finally getting cold.”
Behind Dayhuff were five Falcons within the top 10. Camden Abrams (17:09.14) took fourth and Samari Van Horn (17:09.83) was fifth. John Davis (17:29.85), Henry Long (17:34.07), and Jacob Sark (17:51.37) placed seventh, ninth, and 10 th , respectively. Jackson McCrudden (17:53.62) was the11th finisher.
Heathwood Hall runners Neb Sneath (16:47.91) and Hugh Willcox (16:57.21) took second and third.
“I’ve been struggling with injuries for most of the season, so it wasn’t quite the time I was hoping for,” Abrams said. “But it was so good, so great. We just all did great. I’m just so proud of our guys.”
In the girls’ race, a Heathwood Hall individual came in first once again, only it wasn’t Maryah Nasir, who graduated last spring.
Jais Ward took the top spot with a time of 18:56.40, picking up where Nasir left off.
“At first I was pretty nervous,” Ward said. “It was really cold and I didn’t know how well that would play out with how I ran. It was very wet and there were a lot of puddles, and that slowed me down some, but I felt pretty good. It was hard to breathe but I felt pretty good and my legs felt ready.”
Porter Gaud placed four runners in the top 10 and took the girls state title. Cardinal Newman took second, with top runner Caroline Timmons (19:52.19) taking fifth.
Results
Class 3A Boys
Teams
1.Ben Lippen (35), 2. Heathwood Hall (56), 3. Cardinal Newman (78), 4. Porter Gaud (95), 5. Hammond (112), 6. Pinewood Prep (173), 7. Trinity-Byrnes Collegiate (188), 8. Augusta Christian (241), 9. Northwood Academy (270), 10. Wilson Hall (297).
Top 10 Finishers
1. Palmer Dayhuff (Cardinal Newman) 16:14.48, 2. Neb Sneath (Heathwood Hall) 16:47.91, 3. Hugh Willcox (Heathwood Hall) 16:57.21, 4. Camden Abrams (Ben Lippen) 17:09.14, 5. Samari Van Horn (Ben Lippen) 17:09.83, 6. Ben McElveen (Porter Gaud) 17:24.16, 7. John Davis (Ben Lippen) 17:29.85, 8. Julian McCue (Hammond) 17:30.04, 9. Henry Long (Ben Lippen) 17:34.07, 10. Jacob Sark (Ben Lippen) 17:51.57.
Class 3A Girls
Teams
1. Porter Gaud (27), 2. Cardinal Newman (66), 3. Heathwood Hall (76), 4. Pinewood Prep (102), 5. Ashley Hall (118), 6. Ben Lippen (156), 7. Wilson Hall (199), 8. Hammond (214), 9. Trinity-Byrnes Collegiate (251), 10. Northwood Academy (297).
Top 10 Finishers
1. Jais Ward (Heathwood Hall) 18:56.40, 2.Bryce Marion (Porter Gaud) 19:07.23, 3. Chloe Elabash (Porter Gaud) 19:39.22, 4. Savannah Campbell (Augusta Christian) 19:40.52, 5. Caroline Timmons (Cardinal Newman) 19:52.19, 6. Mariah Hoover (Cardinal Newman) 19:56.22, 7. Kennedy Burnett (Porter Gaud) 20:11.89, 8. Connor McMahon (Porter Gaud) 20:14.79, 9. Erin Fields (Pinewood Prep) 20:24.23, 10. Leslie Holt (Porter Gaud) 20:24.69.
Class 2A Boys
Teams
1.Greenwood Chrstian (46), 2. Spartanburg Christian (53), Spartanburg Day School (57), 4. Oakbrook Preparatory (104), 5. Palmetto Christian (152), 6. Hilton Head Prep (193), 7. Shannon Forest (219), 8. Thomas Sumter (224), 9. John Paul II (240), 10. Northside Christian (263).
Top 10 Finishers
1.Hamilton Blair (Palmetto Christian) 16:25.32, 2. Michael Burgess (Spartanburg) 16:28.38, 3. Garret Sponenberg (Greenwood Christian) 16:36.93, 4. Matthew Hanna (Greenwood Christian) 17:02.14, 5. Andrew Osburne (Greenwood Chrisitan) 17:04.50, 6. Asa Davis (Spartanburg) 17:14.68, 7. Andrew Osborne (Greenwood Christian) 17:17.70, 8. Robert Lyon (Spartanburg) 17:22.82, 9. Anthony Ramirez (Spartanburg) 17:24.03, 10. Avery Morris (Spartanburg) 17:28.54.
Class 2A Girls
Teams
1. Thomas Sumter (35), 2. Spartanburg Day (57), 3. Spartanburg Christian (70), 4. Palmetto Christian (76), 5 Calhoun Academy (191), 6. Northside Christian (208), 7. Hilton Head Prep (211), 8. Hilton Head Christian (221), 9. Greenwood Christian (257), 10. Shannon Forest (257).
Top 10 Finishers 1.Bella Crowe (Thomas Sumter) 19:24.28, 2. Aubrey Stoddard (Thomas Sumter) 20:01.37, 3. Devon Yarde (Hilton Head Christian) 20:03.22, 4. Vivian Gilman (Spartanburg) 20:39.06, 5. Jordan Thornton (Thomas Sumter) 20:40.41, 6. Susannah Lyon (Spartanburg) 20:53.25, 7. Rachael Summers (Spartanburg) 20:56.58, 8. Alexa Shaaf (Palmetto Christian) 21:00.56, 9. Molly Suttle (Spartanburg) 21:04.10, 10. Reese Distelzweig (Thomas Sumter) 21:11.30.
Class A Boys
Teams
1. Holy Trinity Classical (44), 2. Lowcountry Prep (88), 3.Covenant Christian (118), 4. Wardlaw (131), 5.South Aiken Christian (151), 6. Conway Christian (165), 7. Beaufort Academy (169), 8. Anderson Christian (191), 9. Newberry (198), 10. Laurens (244).
Top 10 Finishers
1. Ethan Kaufelds (South Aiken) 17:43.37, 2. Logan Lawson (Holy Trinity) 18:09.74, 3. Mikias Thompson (Conway Christian) 18:22.34, 4. Luke Greene (Holy Trinity) 18:45.05, 5. Rocco Barbusca (Anderson Christian) 18:54.46, 6. Briggs Williams (Wardlaw) 18:54.47, 7. Asher Lowe (Curtis Baptist) 18:54.58, 8.Joseph Patterson (Beaufort Academy) 19:25.37, 9. Alex Mills (Lowcountry Prep) 19:27.74, 10. Ian Neff (Covenant Christian) 19:38.14.
Class A Girls
Teams
1. Laurens Academy (25), 2. Holy Trinity Classical (54), 3. James Island Christian (63), 4. Richard Winn Academy (100), 5. Cambridge Academy (106).
Top 10 Finishers
1. Bella Thornley (James Island Christian) 22:10.84, 2. Audry Nofzz (Laurens Academy) 22:25.65, 3. Blair Quarles (Laurens Academy) 23:13.55, 4. Elizabeth Boudreaux (Community Christian) 23:13.81, 5.Izzy Hipple (Holy Trinithy) 23:52.85, 6.Ruthie Moore (Laurens Academy) 24:06.78, 7. Rayna Vanness (Community Christian) 24:09.31, 8. Chloe Jewell (Thomas Hart Academy) 24:12.41, 9. Hannah Reedy (Holy Trinity) 25:03.71, 10. Julia Kerber (Laurens Academy) 25:16.82.
Comments