Midlands runners earn all-state honors at state cross country meet

Lexington’s boys cross country team looked for a high finish in the 5A running of the state cross country meet Saturday at Sandhills.
Even though programs at Dorman and James Island had strong showings all year, the Wildcats looked to finish in the top three.
But while James Island’s Dolan Owens was the top runner in the 5A race with a time of 15 minutes, 40.15 seconds, and Dorman won the 5A state championship despite no runners being in the top 10, Lexington was a little farther down the scale.
Wildcats top runners Zander Jeffcoat and William Johnson landed on the all-state team with their seventh- and 11th -place finishes, but the team finished sixth overall, behind the Cavaliers, second place Trojans, Wando, T.L. Hanna, and J.L. Mann.
“I’m very disappointed,” Lexington coach Bailey Harris said. “It was mixed, you know, we had two all-state runners, two guys who ran really well up front, but we didn’t’ run well in the 3-4-5 slot there, and it cost us.”
Dorman, whose top runner was Eddie Urban in 19th place, won the day with a grouped finish. Jackson Reid finished 21st , followed by David Jones in 31st , Carter Sexton at 35th and Harsha Srijay at 41st .
The Cavaliers’ placings were adjusted because of 11 runners who finished among the top 41 who were not competing with their teams. Those individuals placings did not count in the point totals, so Dorman’s original placing count of 147 (19+21+31+35+41) became a state-title low of 100 (11+13+21+25+30)
One of those individual runners was Chapin’s Jaden Kingsley. Kingsley took third place with a time of 16:03.22, but the Eagles did not qualify to run in the state meet.
“It feels good. A lot of my training is done alone so I’m used to it,” Kingsley said about his individual effort. “I knew Dolan and Kade (Gosnell of Boiling Springs) were going to be really strong today so I was really happy.”
Dorman claimed state in the girls race as well. For seventh grader Madelyn Gomez, running for River Bluff, the day was filled with anticipation.
“I was a little nervous the night before but I woke up this morning and felt really good, “It was a good day to run.”
Gomez claimed all-state with a fifth-place, 18:52.61 run. Chapin’s Abigail White claimed all-state honors with a 10 th -place run of 19:12.08.
In the 4A races, the Westwood boys took 14 th place and the Dreher girls finished fifth. Paul McCants IV led the Redhawks with a 13 th place, 16:30.33 finish. A.C. Flora’s Daniel Finger also took all-state, finishing 15 th with a time of 16:33.34.
A.C. Flora’s Pippa Richter (19:34.79) took 12 th and Dreher’s Kathleen Allden (19:39.15) took all-state honors.
In 3A, the Pelion girls finished eighth. Pelion’s Karlyn Bergdorf finished fourth in the boys race and claimed all state with a time of 16:33.29.
Results
5A Boys
Teams
1.Dorman (100), 2. James Island (104), 3. Wando (158), 4.T.L. Hanna (166), 5. J.L. Mann (201), 6. Lexington (201), 7. Fort Dorchester (205), 8. Fort Mill (231), 9. Riverside (244), 10. Hillcrest (260).
Top 10 Finishers
1.Dolan Owens (James Island) 15:40.15, 2. Kade Gosnell (Boiling Springs) 15:56.31, 3. Jaden Kingsley (Chapin) 16:03.22, 4. T.J. Thigpen (Byrnes) 16;03.86, 5. Dawson Wright (Fort Dorchester) 16:06.40, 6. Jake Crow (Mauldin) 16:13.33, 7. Michael Griffin (South Florence) 16:15.72, 8. Logan Andrews (Mauldin) 16:16.68, 9. Zander Jeffcoat (Lexington) 16:17.54, 10. Daniel Munoz (Wando) 16:17.77.
5A Girls
Teams
1.Dorman (56), 2. Riverside (91), 3. J.L. Mann (117), 4. Fort Mill (134), 5. Mauldin (181), 6.James Island (197), 7. Hillcrest (214), 8. Nation Ford (228), 9. Byrnes (266), 10. Summerville (274).
Top 10 Finishers
1.Katie Pou (Nation Ford) 18:23.21, 2. Jessie Crowley (Riverside) 18:34.94, 3. Macey Morgan (Mauldin) 18:44.32, 4. Page Dickey (Dorman) 18:46.15, 5. Madelyn Gomez (River Bluff) 18:52.61, 6. Kennedy Roush (J.L. Mann) 18:56.80, 7. Camille Egbula (Hillcrest) 19:00.30, 8. Hannah Vroon (James Island) 19:05.91, 9. Charity Davies (Dorman) 19:11.11, 10. Abigail White (Chapin) 19:12.08.
4A Boys
Teams
1.Hilton Head (84), 2. Eastside (86), 3. Daniel (106), 4. Greer (122), 5. Beaufort (129), 6. A.C. Flora (177), 7. Blue Ridge (199), 8. Travelers Rest (254), 9. Bluffton (277), 10. Wren (275).
Top 10 Finishers
1.Alex Zangara (Daniel) 15:30.67, 2. Sam Gilman (Hilton Head) 15:43.39, 3. Maron Belden (Beaufort) 15:48.46, 4. Coen Roberts (Greer) 15:50.31, 5. Noah White (Eastside) 15:51.06, 6. Jonathan Fox (Eastside) 16:05.99, 7. Jasper Reinhardt (Hilton Head) 16:08.33, 8. Seth Sharpe (Wren) 16:11.24, 9. Spain Vaughan (Eastside) 16:12.66, 10. Mica Gilpatrick (York) 16:17.65.
4A Girls
Teams
1.Daniel (49), 2. Hilton Head (72), 3. Walhalla (121), 4. Greenville (178), 5. Dreher (203), 6. Wren (209), 7. Eastside (225), 8. Travelers Rest (231), 9. Beaufort (245), 10. Palmetto (254).
Top 10 Finishers
1.Ally Wilson (Daniel) 18:08.93, 2. Mari Cagle Lockhart (Daniel) 18:09.94, 3. Maren Sorber (Daniel) 18:41.86, 4. Emily Arenas (Walhalla) 19:07.63, 5. Victoria Colon- LaBorde (Aiken) 19:10.84, 6. Isabel Muehleman (Hilton Head) 19:11.44, 7. Sarah Neville (Hilton Head) 19:21.75, 8. Taylor Houston (Greer) 19:2594, 9. Marah Larkin (Greenville) 19:32.19, 10. Elise Matthews (Wren) 19:32.62.
3A Boys
Teams
1.Bishop England (50), 2. Waccamaw (68), 3. May River (97), 4. Academic Magnet (101), 5. Powdersville (189), 6. Pendleton (214), 7. Southside (237), 8. Seneca (273), 9. Gilbert (276), 10. Broome (280).
Top 10 Finishers
1.Colin Baker (Academic Magnet) 14:48.53, 2. Sam Boykin (Bishop England) 15:54.18, 3. Perrin Jones (Waccamaw) 16:20.80, 4. Logan Desciak (Bishop England) 16:25.34, 5. Karlyn Bergdorf (Pelion) 16:33.29, 6. Berndt Andreson (Waccamaw) 16:35.50, 7. Dane Dickson (Pendleton) 16:36.83, 8. Cal Finley (Liberty) 16:40.49, 9. Aidan Richter (Bishop England) 16:40.49, 10. Owen Andrews (May River) 16:41.98.
3A Girls
Teams
1.Seneca (52), 2.Waccamaw (91), 3. May River (141), 4. Pendleton (181), 5. Academic Magnet (213), 6. Hanahan (222), 7. West Oak (228), 8. Pelion (231), 9. Soutside (242), 10. Bishop England (297).
Top 10 Finishers
1.Maggie Rhodes (Woodruff) 18:48.48, 2.Carson Towe (Seneca) 18:59.63, 3. Anna Margaret Loftus (Waccamaw) 19:18.68, 4. Emma Peluso (May River) 19:25.57, 5. Kaylee Potts (West Oak) 19:43.03, 6. Grace Johnson (Southside) 19;52.91, 7. Victoria Sosa (May River) 19:56.95, 8. Emma Whitaker (Chapman), 9. Alice Francke (Waccamaw) 19:59.72, 10. Sariah Stewart (Seneca) 20:02.82.
2A-1A Boys
Teams
1.St. Josephs (38), 2. Governor’s School (123), 3. Greer Middle College Charter (123), 4. Philip Simmons (132), 5. Christ Church (155), 6. Brashier (162), 7. Landrum (180), 8. Dixie (204), 9. Southside Christian (216), 10. Greenville Tech Charter (220).
Top 10 Finishers
1.Noah Ward (Philip Simmons) 15:40.30, 2. Zane Jackson (Palmetto Scholars) 15:59.97, 3. Brendan McManamon (Governor’s School) 16:12.32, 4. Brendan McTigue (St. Josephs) 16;33.23, 5. Josh Powers (St. Josephs) 16:34.38, 6. Tristan McTigue (St. Josephs) 16:40.85, 7. Saxon Brown (Brashier) 16:48.44, 8. James Morton (Christ Church) 16:51.26, 9. Riley Thome (Greenville Tech Charter) 16:53.28, 10. Zac Palmer (St. Josephs) 16:57.
2A-1A Girls
Teams
1.St. Josephs (44), 2. Landrum (75), 3. Southside Christian (80), 4.Philip Simmons (107), 5. Greer Middle College Charter (117), 6. Christ Church (172), 7. Brashier (183), 8. Oceanside Collegiate Academy (211), 9. Ninety-Six (241), 10. Governor’s School (300).
Top 10 Finishers
1.Ava Dobson (St. Josephs) 18:03.47, 2. Morgan Summey (Greer Middle College Charter) 18:49.88, 3. Hailey Meyers (Philip Simmons) 19:15.88, 4. Caroline Linen (St. Josephs), 19;27.06 5. Lilian Jaraczewski (St. Josephs), 19:28.07 6. Liana Giannopoulos (Southside Christian) 19:36.97, 7. Alexus Atkins (Landrum), 19:41.31 8. Ryley Graham (Ninety-Six) 19;42.97, 9. Adelaide Vergnolle (Christ Church) 19:44.01, 10. Brigid Alvis (St.Josephs) 20:02.82.
