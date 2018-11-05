AC Flora girls tennis earns third straight trip to state championship

A.C. Flora girls tennis team earned its third straight trip to the state championship match.
The Falcons swept Daniel, 6-0, on Monday in the Class 4A Upper State Championship. The Falcons face the Hartsville-Hilton Head Island winner Saturday at 10 a.m. at Lexington Tennis Center. Hilton and Head Hartsville’s match was postponed and will be made up Wednesday.
Flora match winners were Raquel Acco, Megan Pleasant, Elise Sandlin, Frances Smith, Breland Gann and doubles team of Caroline Coble and Siona Sturgeon.
Defending state champion River Bluff and Blythewood girls lost in their state tennis semifinal matches. Wando won both doubles matches to defeat River Bluff, 4-3, in the 5A Lower State championship. Spartanburg edged Blythewood, 4-3, in 5A Upper State championship.
Two Midlands volleyball teams lost in the state semifinals Monday night. St. Joseph’s defeated North Central 3-0 in 2A Upper State championship while Gray Collegiate lost to Oceanside Collegiate, 25-20, 25-13, 27-25 in 2A Lower State championship.
Lexington volleyball will try to earn a spot in the 5A Lower State championship match Tuesday when it hosts powerhouse Wando at 6:30 p.m.
