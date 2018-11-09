What to watch for in this weekend’s SCHSL volleyball, tennis state championships

Here are five story lines for this weekend’s South Carolina High School League girls tennis and volleyball championships:
AC Flora goes for first title
The AC Flora girls tennis team is making its fourth state title appearance since 2012 but has yet to win a title.
The Falcons hope to change that when they face Hilton Head Island in the 4A championship. AC Flora enters the championship unbeaten and with one of its most experienced teams with nine seniors on the rosters.
Flora’s top five singles players are seniors – Raquel Acco, Megan Pleasant, Elise Sandlin, Frances Smith Breland Gann and Caroline Coble, who is a member of the No. 2 doubles team.
Bishop England looks to extend volleyball, tennis dominance
Bishop England volleyball and tennis teams seek to keep their championship streaks going.
The Bishops’ volleyball team is going for its 19th consecutive state championship, which already is a national record. BE’s tennis team is going for its ninth consecutive title, including three in a row in Class 3A.
New venue for tennis championships
For the first time in a while, the tennis championships won’t be at Cayce Tennis Center.
With the tennis championships moved back a week, there was a scheduling conflict and the championships were moved to Lexington Tennis center.
Wando eyes pair of titles
Wando will be going for titles in both volleyball and girls tennis.
It is the first time Warriors tennis team is in the championship since 2015. Wando has appeared in 11 state championships since 2004.
Wando’s volleyball team is making its sixth straight championship appearance and lost the last two years to Dorman. The Warriors won back-to-back crowns in 2015-2016.
Oceanside looks to end St. Joseph’s, Chris Church runs
Oceanside Collegiate is in its third year of existence and will go for Class 2A titles in girls’ tennis and volleyball.
It is the Sharks’ first championship appearances in both sports. The Oceanside volleyball team will try to end St. Joseph’s string of titles. St. Joe’s has won seven titles in a row, including last two in 2A.
Oceanside faces Christ Church in tennis. Christ Church has won two straight Class 2A titles and won championships in eight of its last nine seasons.
Schedule
SCHSL Tennis Championships
At Lexington Tennis Center
Saturday
Class 5A
Wando vs. Spartanburg, 10 a.m.
Class 4A
AC Flora vs. Hilton Head Island, 10 a.m.
Class 3A
Chapman vs. Bishop England, noon
Class 2A
Christ Church vs. Oceanside Collegiate, noon
SCHSL Volleyball Championships
At White Knoll HS
Saturday
Class A
Governor’s School vs. Branchville, 10 a.m.
Class 2A
St. Joseph vs. Oceanside Collegiate, noon
Class 3A
Powdersville vs. Bishop England, 2:30 p.m.
Class 4A
Pickens vs. North Myrtle Beach, 4:30 p.m.
Class 5A
Nation Ford vs. Wando, 7 p.m.
