Chapin does it again! Winning the 5-A State Cheerleading championships.

Chapin High School competes in the 5-A State Cheerleading Competition at Colonial Life Arena on Nov. 17, 2018.
By
Up Next
Chapin High School competes in the 5-A State Cheerleading Competition at Colonial Life Arena on Nov. 17, 2018.
By

High School Sports

Chapin, Mid-Carolina win competitive cheer championships

By Lou Bezjak

lbezjak@thestate.com

November 17, 2018 09:06 PM

A move up in classification didn’t stop Chapin’s run of cheerleading state championships.

Chapin captured the Class 5A competitive cheerleading championship Saturday at Colonial Life Arena. It is the Eagles’ record 14th title and first in 5A.

Chapin finished with 344 points, five more than second-place River Bluff. Midlands teams made up the top four with Lexington (333) and Dutch Fork (328).

Chapin was one of two Midlands schools to win state titles Saturday. Mid-Carolina won the Class 3A title.

In Class 4A, AC Flora finished fourth.

River Bluff High School competes in the 5-A State Cheerleading Competition at Colonial Life Arena on Nov. 17, 2018.

By

Lexington High School High School competes in the 5-A State Cheerleading Competition at Colonial Life Arena on Nov. 17, 2018.

By

Dutch Fork High School competes in the 5-A State Cheerleading Competition at Colonial Life Arena on Nov. 17, 2018.

By

Blythewood High School competes in the 5-A State Cheerleading Competition at Colonial Life Arena on Nov. 17, 2018.

By

Lugoff-Elgin High School competes in the 5-A State Cheerleading Competition at Colonial Life Arena on Nov. 17, 2018.

By

White Knoll High School competes in the 5-A State Cheerleading Competition at Colonial Life Arena on Nov. 17, 2018.

By

  Comments  