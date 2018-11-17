Chapin, Mid-Carolina win competitive cheer championships

A move up in classification didn’t stop Chapin’s run of cheerleading state championships.
Chapin captured the Class 5A competitive cheerleading championship Saturday at Colonial Life Arena. It is the Eagles’ record 14th title and first in 5A.
Chapin finished with 344 points, five more than second-place River Bluff. Midlands teams made up the top four with Lexington (333) and Dutch Fork (328).
Chapin was one of two Midlands schools to win state titles Saturday. Mid-Carolina won the Class 3A title.
In Class 4A, AC Flora finished fourth.
Comments