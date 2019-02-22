High School Sports

Thursday’s Midlands high school scoreboard

By Staff Reports

February 22, 2019 09:46 AM

Watch: Chapin boys soccer celebrates third straight state title

Chapin players and coaches celebrate after defeating Eastside for Class 4A boys soccer championship.
By
Up Next
Chapin players and coaches celebrate after defeating Eastside for Class 4A boys soccer championship.
By

High School Basketball

SCISA Playoff Schedule

Girls

Friday

Class 3A

Cardinal Newman vs. Porter-Gaud at Sumter Civic Center, 6:30 p.m.

Boys

Thursday

Class A

Clarendon Hall 73, Richard Winn 58

Friday

Class 3A

Hammond vs. First Baptist at Sumter Civic Center, 5 p.m.

Cardinal Newman vs. Porter-Gaud at Sumter Civic Center, 8 p.m.

Boys Soccer

Capital City Cup

Cardinal Newman 4, Blythewood 1

Goals: CN: Dayhuff, Guiterrez, Burke, Trimmier

Dutch Fork 3, Riverside 1

Fort Mill 3, Irmo 2

PAC 2, Gray Collegiate 0

Ridge View 2, Gilbert 1

John Paul II 1, Columbia 1

Friday’s Schedule

At Cardinal Newman

Dutch Fork vs. Cardinal Newman, 5:45 p.m.

Buford vs. Hartsville, 7:30 p.m.

At Chapin

Greenwood vs. Gilbert, 5:45 p.m.

Wando vs. Chapin, 7:30 p.m.

At Irmo

A.C. Flora vs. Irmo, 5:45 p.m.

Riverside vs. Blythewood, 7:30 p.m.

Girls Soccer

Viking Cup

White Knoll 5, Indian Land 0

Goals: WK: Kaylee Williams 4, Kara Yandle

Chapin 4, Gray Collegiate 1

Goals: C: Kiley Cosby, Olivia Keith, Belle Bollman, Kyia Tucker

Spring Valley 2, West Florence 0

Goals: Karah Barry, WF Own Goal

Chapin 4, Gray Collegiate 1

Goals: Chapin- Kiley Cosby, Olivia Keith, Belle Bollman, Kyia Tucker

Blythewood 3, Ashley Ridge 0

Goals: B: Ariana Paez, Maya Moran, Claudia Watson

Wade Hampton 4, Cardinal Newman 0

Dorman 1, Dutch Fork 0

Clover 8, Fort Dorchester 0

Friday’s schedule

5 p.m.

Eastside vs. Bishop England

Providence Athletic Club vs. TL Hanna

Southside Christian vs. Lexington

Wando vs. Swansea

Summerville vs. Fort Mill

6:20 p.m.

St Joseph’s vs. River Bluff

AC Flora vs. Riverside

7:40 p.m.

James Island vs. Mauldin

Nation Ford vs. JL Mann

  Comments  