Thursday’s Midlands high school scoreboard

High School Basketball
SCISA Playoff Schedule
Girls
Friday
Class 3A
Cardinal Newman vs. Porter-Gaud at Sumter Civic Center, 6:30 p.m.
Boys
Thursday
Class A
Clarendon Hall 73, Richard Winn 58
Friday
Class 3A
Hammond vs. First Baptist at Sumter Civic Center, 5 p.m.
Cardinal Newman vs. Porter-Gaud at Sumter Civic Center, 8 p.m.
Boys Soccer
Capital City Cup
Cardinal Newman 4, Blythewood 1
Goals: CN: Dayhuff, Guiterrez, Burke, Trimmier
Dutch Fork 3, Riverside 1
Fort Mill 3, Irmo 2
PAC 2, Gray Collegiate 0
Ridge View 2, Gilbert 1
John Paul II 1, Columbia 1
Friday’s Schedule
At Cardinal Newman
Dutch Fork vs. Cardinal Newman, 5:45 p.m.
Buford vs. Hartsville, 7:30 p.m.
At Chapin
Greenwood vs. Gilbert, 5:45 p.m.
Wando vs. Chapin, 7:30 p.m.
At Irmo
A.C. Flora vs. Irmo, 5:45 p.m.
Riverside vs. Blythewood, 7:30 p.m.
Girls Soccer
Viking Cup
White Knoll 5, Indian Land 0
Goals: WK: Kaylee Williams 4, Kara Yandle
Chapin 4, Gray Collegiate 1
Goals: C: Kiley Cosby, Olivia Keith, Belle Bollman, Kyia Tucker
Spring Valley 2, West Florence 0
Goals: Karah Barry, WF Own Goal
Goals: Chapin- Kiley Cosby, Olivia Keith, Belle Bollman, Kyia Tucker
Blythewood 3, Ashley Ridge 0
Goals: B: Ariana Paez, Maya Moran, Claudia Watson
Wade Hampton 4, Cardinal Newman 0
Dorman 1, Dutch Fork 0
Clover 8, Fort Dorchester 0
Friday’s schedule
5 p.m.
Eastside vs. Bishop England
Providence Athletic Club vs. TL Hanna
Southside Christian vs. Lexington
Wando vs. Swansea
Summerville vs. Fort Mill
6:20 p.m.
St Joseph’s vs. River Bluff
AC Flora vs. Riverside
7:40 p.m.
James Island vs. Mauldin
Nation Ford vs. JL Mann
