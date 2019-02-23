Seven Midlands wrestlers win SC individual championships

Seven Midlands wrestlers claimed individual state titles including North Central’s Hunter and Kalab Haven.
The two brothers won state titles in Class A/2A on Saturday at Anderson Civic Center. Hunter won the 160-pound title over High Point’s Zane Van Fleet at the 3:07 mark. Kaleb won an 8-5 decision over Abbeville’s Luke Evans for the 170-pound title.
Columbia’s Clayton Darby defeated North Central’s Kyle Lesso, 9-5 for the 126-pound championship in Class A/2A.
In Class 5A, Lexington’s Chance Kilcrease, River Bluff’s William Butler and Chapin’s Shawn Haile won the championships. Kilcrease won at 145 pounds over Woodmont’s Thomas Schock, 4-3. Butler won by pin at 160 pounds over Mauldin’s Jeremy Fisher.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to The State
#ReadLocal
At 182, Haile defeated River Bluff’s Isaac Ortega by a 12-7 decision.
In Class 3A, Swansea’s Preston Jacob defeated Chapman’s Brock Lance at the 2:53 mark. For complete results of the tournament, go to trackwrestling.com and click on events.
Comments