Seven Midlands wrestlers win SC individual championships

By Staff Reports

February 23, 2019 09:30 PM

Watch: Hillcrest defeats River Bluff for 5A wrestling title

Hillcrest defeated River Bluff, 41-30 to win the 5A wrestling championship Feb. 9, 2019.
Seven Midlands wrestlers claimed individual state titles including North Central’s Hunter and Kalab Haven.

The two brothers won state titles in Class A/2A on Saturday at Anderson Civic Center. Hunter won the 160-pound title over High Point’s Zane Van Fleet at the 3:07 mark. Kaleb won an 8-5 decision over Abbeville’s Luke Evans for the 170-pound title.

Columbia’s Clayton Darby defeated North Central’s Kyle Lesso, 9-5 for the 126-pound championship in Class A/2A.

In Class 5A, Lexington’s Chance Kilcrease, River Bluff’s William Butler and Chapin’s Shawn Haile won the championships. Kilcrease won at 145 pounds over Woodmont’s Thomas Schock, 4-3. Butler won by pin at 160 pounds over Mauldin’s Jeremy Fisher.

At 182, Haile defeated River Bluff’s Isaac Ortega by a 12-7 decision.

In Class 3A, Swansea’s Preston Jacob defeated Chapman’s Brock Lance at the 2:53 mark. For complete results of the tournament, go to trackwrestling.com and click on events. 

Lou Bezjak

Lou Bezjak is the High School Sports Prep Coordinator for The State and Island Packet. He has covered high school sports in South Carolina for 16 years and is a two-time South Carolina Sports Writer of the Year by the National Sports Media Association.

