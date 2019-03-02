High School Sports

Friday’s Midlands high school scoreboard

By Staff Reports

March 02, 2019 01:43 AM

Rain washed out play at the NaturChem Invitational on Friday. Games will resume Saturday at Airport, River Bluff and Lexington high schools.
High School Baseball

NaturChem Invitational

All games postponed Friday

Saturday

At River Bluff

North Augusta vs. Camden, 10 a.m.

North Augusta vs. Belton Honea-Path, noon

River Bluff vs. Belton Honea-Path, 2 p.m.

River Bluff vs Camden, 4 p.m.

Home Run Derby, 8 p.m.

At Airport

Mauldin vs. Airport, 10 a.m.

Mauldin vs. Dutch Fork, noon

Wren vs. Dutch Fork, 2 p.m.

Wen vs. Airport, 4 p.m.

At Lexington HS

Dorman vs. Lugoff-Elgin, 10 a.m.

Dorman vs. Sumter, noon

Sumter vs. Lexington, 2 p.m.

Lugoff-Elgin vs. Lexington, 4 p.m.

Red Bank Invitational

All games postponed Friday

Saturday

Newberry vs. Lakewood, 10 a.m.

Brookland-Cayce vs. South Aiken, 12:45 p.m.

White Knoll vs. Cane Cane Bay, 2:30 p.m.

Championship, 5 p.m.

Sandlapper Shootout

At Gilbert HS

Gilbert vs. Byrnes, 9 a.m.

Rock Hill vs. Aiken, 10:45 a.m.

Rock Hill vs. James Island, 12:30 p.m.

May River vs. Ben Lippen, 2:15 p.m.

May River vs. Byrnes, 4 p.m.

James Island vs. Chesnee, 5:45 p.m.

Ben Lippen vs. Chesnee, 7:30 p.m.

IP Classic

At Georgetown HS

Blythewood 6, Bishop England 0

WP: John Lanier LP: William Anderson Hitters – B: John Lanier 1-2 HR, 3 RBI; Zach Bailes 2-2

AC Flora 14, Georgetown 0 (5)

WP: Tyler Kennedy (5 IP, no-hitter, 8Ks) Hitters – ACF: Jack Reynolds 3-3 3 RBI; Baker Cox 2-3 3 RBI; Harmon Cox 1-3 2 RBI; Leighton Long 2-4 RBI.

Boiling Springs 10, Chapin 0 (5)

WP: Dawson Taylor LP: Dante Chirico Hitters - BS: Ben Hutchins 3-3 3 RBI; Aaron Thomas 1-2 2 RBI

Carolina Ale House Tournament


Dreher 9, Swansea 2


WP: Maurice Bynum LP: Simmons. Hitters - S: Dylan Sease 1-2. D: Will Bishop 2-2 Shane Keup- 1-1 2 RBI. Da Da Washington 1-2; Kendrick Corbin 1-3 RBI

Coastal Invitational

Pelion 12, Conway 4

Boys Soccer

Cardinal Newman 2, Dreher 0 (susp., rain)

Girls Soccer

River Bluff 3, Fort Mill 2

Goals - RB: Slattery, Malpartida, Poole

Cardinal Newman 1, Chapin 0

Goal: Tristan Millard

