Friday’s Midlands high school scoreboard

High School Baseball
NaturChem Invitational
All games postponed Friday
Saturday
At River Bluff
North Augusta vs. Camden, 10 a.m.
North Augusta vs. Belton Honea-Path, noon
River Bluff vs. Belton Honea-Path, 2 p.m.
River Bluff vs Camden, 4 p.m.
Home Run Derby, 8 p.m.
At Airport
Mauldin vs. Airport, 10 a.m.
Mauldin vs. Dutch Fork, noon
Wren vs. Dutch Fork, 2 p.m.
Wen vs. Airport, 4 p.m.
At Lexington HS
Dorman vs. Lugoff-Elgin, 10 a.m.
Dorman vs. Sumter, noon
Sumter vs. Lexington, 2 p.m.
Lugoff-Elgin vs. Lexington, 4 p.m.
Red Bank Invitational
All games postponed Friday
Saturday
Newberry vs. Lakewood, 10 a.m.
Brookland-Cayce vs. South Aiken, 12:45 p.m.
White Knoll vs. Cane Cane Bay, 2:30 p.m.
Championship, 5 p.m.
Sandlapper Shootout
At Gilbert HS
Gilbert vs. Byrnes, 9 a.m.
Rock Hill vs. Aiken, 10:45 a.m.
Rock Hill vs. James Island, 12:30 p.m.
May River vs. Ben Lippen, 2:15 p.m.
May River vs. Byrnes, 4 p.m.
James Island vs. Chesnee, 5:45 p.m.
Ben Lippen vs. Chesnee, 7:30 p.m.
IP Classic
At Georgetown HS
Blythewood 6, Bishop England 0
WP: John Lanier LP: William Anderson Hitters – B: John Lanier 1-2 HR, 3 RBI; Zach Bailes 2-2
AC Flora 14, Georgetown 0 (5)
WP: Tyler Kennedy (5 IP, no-hitter, 8Ks) Hitters – ACF: Jack Reynolds 3-3 3 RBI; Baker Cox 2-3 3 RBI; Harmon Cox 1-3 2 RBI; Leighton Long 2-4 RBI.
Boiling Springs 10, Chapin 0 (5)
WP: Dawson Taylor LP: Dante Chirico Hitters - BS: Ben Hutchins 3-3 3 RBI; Aaron Thomas 1-2 2 RBI
Dreher 9, Swansea 2
WP: Maurice Bynum LP: Simmons. Hitters - S: Dylan Sease 1-2. D: Will Bishop 2-2 Shane Keup- 1-1 2 RBI. Da Da Washington 1-2; Kendrick Corbin 1-3 RBI
Coastal Invitational
Pelion 12, Conway 4
Boys Soccer
Cardinal Newman 2, Dreher 0 (susp., rain)
Girls Soccer
River Bluff 3, Fort Mill 2
Goals - RB: Slattery, Malpartida, Poole
Cardinal Newman 1, Chapin 0
Goal: Tristan Millard
