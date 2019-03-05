High School Sports

Tuesday’s Midlands high school scoreboard

By Staff Reports

March 05, 2019 10:51 PM

Girls Soccer

Lexington 4, Irmo 0

Goals: L: Kellyn Motley, Logan Kitts 2, Julia Gherardi

River Bluff 3, Swansea 0

Goals: Poole, Coats, Addis

Airport 4, Sumter 0

Goals: Yulissa Benitez 2, Kaylin Liscusky, Mary Pipkin

Hammond 7, Lugoff-Elgin 0

Goals: Ellie Rickenmann 2, Rosemary Angel 2, Kate Oliver, Heriot Sadler, Claire Lewis

Richland Northeast 3, Newberry 1

Spring Valley 2: White Knoll 1

Goals: SV: Maya Hamzy, Sidney Hudock WK: Kaylee Williams

Ridge View 14, Eau Claire 0

Goals: RV: Alexandra Wilson 3, Mickaylia Stewart 3, Lacey Mueller 3, Chanaya Carr 2, Alani Boyd, Anastasia Chavis, Elizabeth Infante

AC Flora 1, Chapin 0

Boys Soccer

Batesburg-Leesville 3, White Knoll 0

Blythewood 3, West Florence 0

Goals: B: Vance Strobel, Jerry Finney, Ethan Poungthana

Chapin 0, Hammond 0 (Chapin wins in PKs)

Baseball

Brookland-Cayce 14, North Augusta 4

WP: Krissinger Hitters – BC: Krissinger 4-5, Charpia 3-3, Shivers 2-4, Staton 2-4, Johnson 2-5

Midland Valley 10, Airport 0

Lugoff-Elgin 11, Camden 2

Softball

Lexington 12, Blythewood 2

Batesburg-Leesville 15, Fox Creek 2

WP: Barr. Hitters: BL: Bedenbaugh 2-2, Quattlebaum 2-2, Yarborough 2-3 HR, Tolen 1-2 HR

Boys Lacrosse

Hammond 14, Spring Valley 6

Boys Golf

Cardinal Newman 177, Spring Valley 183

Medalists: Elliott Pope(CN) 37; Bradley Meade (SV) 44

Dreher 197, Airport 222

Medalist: Ryan Campbell (D) 41

Boys Tennis

Camden 6, Camden Military 0

Singles: Wilson Pope 6-0, 6-0; David Pope 6-0, 6-0; Ben Battiata 6-0, 6-1; Mac Long 7-5, 1-6 ,14-12( match tiebreaker); Wilson Nash 6-0, 6-0. Doubles: Brett Elliott/Josh Bowers, 6-2, 6-1

AC Flora 4, Cardinal Newman 2

Singles: Michael Davis (ACF) def Matthew Michalski. 6-3,6-2; Alex Echols (ACF) def Andrew Abramson. 6-3,6-3; Stephen Massey (CN) def Rick Hewitt 4-6,6-4,1-0; William Overdyke (ACF) def Matt Morant 7-5, 6-3; Victor Camps (CN) def Lucas Jeffords 6-4,6-4. Doubles: Myers Murphy/ Calhoun McCullough (ACF ) def Miggy Sy/Jack Brown 7-5, 6-3

