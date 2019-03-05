Tuesday’s Midlands high school scoreboard

Girls Soccer
Lexington 4, Irmo 0
Goals: L: Kellyn Motley, Logan Kitts 2, Julia Gherardi
River Bluff 3, Swansea 0
Goals: Poole, Coats, Addis
Airport 4, Sumter 0
Goals: Yulissa Benitez 2, Kaylin Liscusky, Mary Pipkin
Hammond 7, Lugoff-Elgin 0
Goals: Ellie Rickenmann 2, Rosemary Angel 2, Kate Oliver, Heriot Sadler, Claire Lewis
Richland Northeast 3, Newberry 1
Spring Valley 2: White Knoll 1
Goals: SV: Maya Hamzy, Sidney Hudock WK: Kaylee Williams
Ridge View 14, Eau Claire 0
Goals: RV: Alexandra Wilson 3, Mickaylia Stewart 3, Lacey Mueller 3, Chanaya Carr 2, Alani Boyd, Anastasia Chavis, Elizabeth Infante
AC Flora 1, Chapin 0
Boys Soccer
Batesburg-Leesville 3, White Knoll 0
Blythewood 3, West Florence 0
Goals: B: Vance Strobel, Jerry Finney, Ethan Poungthana
Chapin 0, Hammond 0 (Chapin wins in PKs)
Baseball
Brookland-Cayce 14, North Augusta 4
WP: Krissinger Hitters – BC: Krissinger 4-5, Charpia 3-3, Shivers 2-4, Staton 2-4, Johnson 2-5
Midland Valley 10, Airport 0
Lugoff-Elgin 11, Camden 2
Softball
Lexington 12, Blythewood 2
Batesburg-Leesville 15, Fox Creek 2
WP: Barr. Hitters: BL: Bedenbaugh 2-2, Quattlebaum 2-2, Yarborough 2-3 HR, Tolen 1-2 HR
Boys Lacrosse
Hammond 14, Spring Valley 6
Boys Golf
Cardinal Newman 177, Spring Valley 183
Medalists: Elliott Pope(CN) 37; Bradley Meade (SV) 44
Dreher 197, Airport 222
Medalist: Ryan Campbell (D) 41
Boys Tennis
Camden 6, Camden Military 0
Singles: Wilson Pope 6-0, 6-0; David Pope 6-0, 6-0; Ben Battiata 6-0, 6-1; Mac Long 7-5, 1-6 ,14-12( match tiebreaker); Wilson Nash 6-0, 6-0. Doubles: Brett Elliott/Josh Bowers, 6-2, 6-1
AC Flora 4, Cardinal Newman 2
Singles: Michael Davis (ACF) def Matthew Michalski. 6-3,6-2; Alex Echols (ACF) def Andrew Abramson. 6-3,6-3; Stephen Massey (CN) def Rick Hewitt 4-6,6-4,1-0; William Overdyke (ACF) def Matt Morant 7-5, 6-3; Victor Camps (CN) def Lucas Jeffords 6-4,6-4. Doubles: Myers Murphy/ Calhoun McCullough (ACF ) def Miggy Sy/Jack Brown 7-5, 6-3
