Friday’s Midlands high school scoreboard

By Staff Reports

March 09, 2019 12:03 AM

Softball

Lexington 9, North Myrtle Beach 0

WP: Allie Light Hitters: L: Hannah Kumiyama 3-4 HR, 2 RBI; Sarah Gordon 4-4 2 RBI; Allie Light 3-4 HR, 2 RBI; Ashley Causey 3-4 RBI.

White Knoll 6, Daniel 0

WP: Andrea Lyon LP: AG Batson Hitters: WK: Lexi Winters 2-3 RBI; Ariana Farr 2-3; Ashlee Burkett 2-2

White Knoll 10, Midland Valley 1

WP: Lea Kindrick LP: Kaitlyn Hutto Hitters: WK: Lexi Winters 3-3 HR, 2 RBI; Ashlee Burkett 1-3 2 RBI

Dreher 13, Lower Richland 3 (5)

WP: J’Kayla Washington Hitters: D: Caroline Peel 2-4 6 RBI

Irmo 4, Gray Collegiate 2

WP: Abby Clem Hitters: I: Julie Hilliard 2-2 2 RBI

Cardinal Newman 12, Florence Christian 2

WP: Maddie Dinkins Hitters: CN: Jasmine Hogan 1-4 2 RBI; Maddie Dinkins 2-3 2 RBI; Elaina Russell 1-2 2 RBI

Baseball

Blythewood 7, Lexington 0

WP: John Lanier LP: Cal Herndon Hitters: B: John Lanier 2-3 2 RBI; Landon Lucas 2-3 RBI

Dreher 11, Lower Richland 1

WP: Jalen Morris LP: Gilmore Hitters D: Ethan Mattocks 2-3 Christian Carson 2-4 2 RBI, Shane Keup 1-1 Aidan Keup 1-1, Jalen Morris 1-1 2 RBI

Hammond 13, Porter-Gaud 11

WP: Graham Wilson Hitters: H: Reece Holbrook 2-3; Graham Wilson 2-4 RBI; Tucker Toman 2-4 4 RBI; Jack Weston 1-2 HR, 3 RBI

Brookland-Cayce 6, North Augusta 2

WP: Hayden Thomas Hitters: BC: Reed Charpia 2-3 RBI

Camden 10, Fairfield Central 0

WP: Holden Bunch Hitters: C: Holden Bunch 1-4 2 RBI; Bryce Jeffcoat 1-1 2 RBI

Girls Soccer

AC Flora 9, Crestwood 0

Goals: Amelia Gavin, Grace Vipperman, Lela Skipper, Copeland Reynolds 2, Emily Geiger 2, Paige Jenkins, Emma Templeton

Lexington 4, Swansea 0

Goals: Emma Grace Powers, Kellyn Motley, Logan Kitts, Julia Gherardi

Spring Valley 2, Camden 0

Goals: Abby Kim, Caitlin Aycock

Hammond 5, Trinity-Byrnes 0

Goals: Ellie Rickenmann, Claire Lewis, Katie Wallace Frye, Anna Peacock, Briana Pinasco

River Bluff 2, Blythewood 1

Goals: RB: C. Sparkes 2 B: Claudia Watson

Dreher 14, Lower Richland 0

Boys Soccer

Lexington 8, Ridge View 0

Goals: Michael Vaughan, Ben Mayer 2, Graham Owiriwa, Skyler Brown, Nathan Hanson, Will Thompson

Porter-Gaud 2, Gray Collegiate 2 (Porter-Gaud wins in PKs)

Boys Lacrosse

AC Flora 16, Eastside 5

Goals: ACF: William King 6, JT Irvin 4, Blake Giles 3, Matthew Tucker, Mac Overbay, Geddings Crawford

