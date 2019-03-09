Friday’s Midlands high school scoreboard

Softball
Lexington 9, North Myrtle Beach 0
WP: Allie Light Hitters: L: Hannah Kumiyama 3-4 HR, 2 RBI; Sarah Gordon 4-4 2 RBI; Allie Light 3-4 HR, 2 RBI; Ashley Causey 3-4 RBI.
White Knoll 6, Daniel 0
WP: Andrea Lyon LP: AG Batson Hitters: WK: Lexi Winters 2-3 RBI; Ariana Farr 2-3; Ashlee Burkett 2-2
White Knoll 10, Midland Valley 1
WP: Lea Kindrick LP: Kaitlyn Hutto Hitters: WK: Lexi Winters 3-3 HR, 2 RBI; Ashlee Burkett 1-3 2 RBI
Dreher 13, Lower Richland 3 (5)
WP: J’Kayla Washington Hitters: D: Caroline Peel 2-4 6 RBI
Irmo 4, Gray Collegiate 2
WP: Abby Clem Hitters: I: Julie Hilliard 2-2 2 RBI
Cardinal Newman 12, Florence Christian 2
WP: Maddie Dinkins Hitters: CN: Jasmine Hogan 1-4 2 RBI; Maddie Dinkins 2-3 2 RBI; Elaina Russell 1-2 2 RBI
Baseball
Blythewood 7, Lexington 0
WP: John Lanier LP: Cal Herndon Hitters: B: John Lanier 2-3 2 RBI; Landon Lucas 2-3 RBI
Dreher 11, Lower Richland 1
WP: Jalen Morris LP: Gilmore Hitters D: Ethan Mattocks 2-3 Christian Carson 2-4 2 RBI, Shane Keup 1-1 Aidan Keup 1-1, Jalen Morris 1-1 2 RBI
Hammond 13, Porter-Gaud 11
WP: Graham Wilson Hitters: H: Reece Holbrook 2-3; Graham Wilson 2-4 RBI; Tucker Toman 2-4 4 RBI; Jack Weston 1-2 HR, 3 RBI
Brookland-Cayce 6, North Augusta 2
WP: Hayden Thomas Hitters: BC: Reed Charpia 2-3 RBI
Camden 10, Fairfield Central 0
WP: Holden Bunch Hitters: C: Holden Bunch 1-4 2 RBI; Bryce Jeffcoat 1-1 2 RBI
Girls Soccer
AC Flora 9, Crestwood 0
Goals: Amelia Gavin, Grace Vipperman, Lela Skipper, Copeland Reynolds 2, Emily Geiger 2, Paige Jenkins, Emma Templeton
Lexington 4, Swansea 0
Goals: Emma Grace Powers, Kellyn Motley, Logan Kitts, Julia Gherardi
Spring Valley 2, Camden 0
Goals: Abby Kim, Caitlin Aycock
Hammond 5, Trinity-Byrnes 0
Goals: Ellie Rickenmann, Claire Lewis, Katie Wallace Frye, Anna Peacock, Briana Pinasco
River Bluff 2, Blythewood 1
Goals: RB: C. Sparkes 2 B: Claudia Watson
Dreher 14, Lower Richland 0
Boys Soccer
Lexington 8, Ridge View 0
Goals: Michael Vaughan, Ben Mayer 2, Graham Owiriwa, Skyler Brown, Nathan Hanson, Will Thompson
Porter-Gaud 2, Gray Collegiate 2 (Porter-Gaud wins in PKs)
Boys Lacrosse
AC Flora 16, Eastside 5
Goals: ACF: William King 6, JT Irvin 4, Blake Giles 3, Matthew Tucker, Mac Overbay, Geddings Crawford
