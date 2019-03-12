High School Sports

Tuesday’s Midlands high school scoreboard

By Staff Reports

March 12, 2019 10:50 PM

Baseball

AC Flora 12, Crestwood 1 (Game 1)

WP: Phillips Daniels Hitters: ACF: Leighton Long 2-3 RBI

AC Flora 11, Crestwood 0 (Game 2)

WP: Bryce Phillips Hitters: Jacob Rigdell 1-3 2 RBI; Michael Wright 1-1 2 RBI; Jack Reynolds 1-1 RBI; Phillips Daniels 1-3 RBI

Chapin 2, Dutch Fork 0

WP: Cade Austin LP: Doug Webb Hitters: C: Matthew Becker 3-3

Gilbert 11, Swansea 0 (5)

WP: Travis Elliott LP: Poole Hitters: G: Dawson Burkett 3-3 3 RBI; Hayden Hill 2-3 RBI; Cooper Branham 1-2 2 RBI

Columbia 5, Calhoun County 2

South Aiken 10, Brookland-Cayce 0

Hammond 7, Augusta Christian 3

WP: Steven Morrison LP: Zerbel Hitters: H: Graham Wilson 1-1 3 RBI; Tucker Toman 2-4; Rut Fawcett 1-2 2 RBI; Jack Weston 1-4 RBI

Airport 8, North Augusta 0

WP: Parker Whittle LP: Clary Hitters: A: Colby Key 2-3 2 RBI; John Allen Forrester 2-3 3 RBI; Parker Whittle 2-2 2 RBI; Blake Palyok 3-4

Dreher 15, Lower Richland 0

WP: Jamal Anderson LP: Kamari Anderson Hitters D: Ethan Mattocks 1-2 RBI Luke Reynolds 1-2 RBI Shane Keup 1-2. RBI Will Bishop 1-2 RBI Aidan Keup 2-2 RBI Maurice Bynum 1-1 RBI Kendrick Corbin 2-3 3 RBI Jamal Anderson 1-1 2 RBI. LR: Jackson 1-1

Cardinal Newman 1, Ben Lippen 0

WP: Jonathan Haffner LP: Williams Hitters: Tillman Geddings 2-3

Camden 15, Fairfield Central 1

WP: Tate Abbott LP: Simmons Hitters: C: Tate Abbott 1-1 2 RBI; John Copley 1-1 2 RBI; Brady White 1-2 RBI

Softball

Dreher 15, Orangeburg-Wilkinson 0

WP: J’Kayla Washington LP: Coleman Hitters: D: Annabelle Mousseau 2-3 3 RBI; Jordan Belton 2-3 2 RBI; J’Kayla Washington 2-3 RBI

Gray Collegiate 14, Eau Claire 0 (Game 1)

WP: E Buzhardt Hitters: GCA: Singleton 1-2 HR, 3 RBI; Helms 2-2 RBI; Russell 2-3 RBI

Gray Collegiate 18, Eau Claire 0 (Game 2)

WP: E Buzhardt Hitters: GCA: Helms 3-3 3 RBI; Tranum 3-3 5 RBI; Russell 2-2 2 RBI; Thackston 3-3 2 RBI

White Knoll 7, Lexington 4

WP: Andrea Lyon LP: Allie Light Hitters: WK: Shelby Davies 3-4 4 RBI; Andrea Lyon 2-3 RBI; Hannah Goodwin 2-3 RBI. L: Jaci Fleming 2-3 3 RBI; Allie Light 2-3 2 RBI

Airport 15 Aiken 0 (3 innings)

WP: Fisher Hitters: Corbitt 1-3 3-run HR, H. Fisher 2-3 HR (grand slam)

Gilbert 9, Swansea 3

WP: Savana Rosson (16 Ks) LP: Lauren Knight Hitters: S: Kaitlyn Studebaker 2-4: Hannah Rivery 1-2. G: Madison Pride 3-4; Taylor Dreher 2-4, 3 RBI, Aubrey Stalvey 2-4; Ayden Leaphart 1-2

Dutch Fork 5, Chapin 2

WP: Morgan Scott LP: Caitlin Toole Hitters: DF: Morgan Scott 2-3; Jillian Price 2-4; Tenley Hartford 1-3 RBI. C: Tracy Truesdale 1-2 2 RBI

Spring Valley 6, Irmo 2

Cardinal Newman 12, Ben Lippen 0 (5)

WP: Jasmine Hogan LP: Cox Hitters: CN: Maddie Dinkins 2-3 HR, 3 RBI; Carsten Puckett 2-3 HR, RBI; Mary Kathryn Gillespie 2-4 2 RBI; Jasmine Hogan 1-3 2 RBI

Lugoff-Elgin 10, Sumter 0 (5)

WP: Emma Spradley Hitters: LE: Bailey Douglas HR, Hailey Mock HR

Lower Richland 27, Crestwood 9

Boys Soccer

Lexington 6, White Knoll 0

Goals: Jaxon Keene 2, Nolan Pollard, Will Thompson, Graham Owiriwa, Austin Vaughan

Gilbert 5, Swansea 1

Spring Valley 6, Irmo 1

Goals: SV: Tyler White 2, Jeyson Diaz 2, Matthew Hamzy, Derlis Soto I: James Dooley

Dutch Fork 5, Chapin 2

Goals: DF: Damon Williams, Jordan Johnson 2, Paul Jones 2. C: Josh Lochstamper, Tyler Martin

Nation Ford 3, Blythewood 2

AC Flora 5, Lakewood 0

Goals: Lyman Ott 2, Jackson Price 2, Charlie Stokes

Columbia 6, Eau Claire 1

Girls Soccer

Hammond 13, Augusta Christian 1

Goals: H: Ellie Rickenmann 3, Briana Pinasco 3, Claire Lewis 2, Rosemary Angel 2, Briggs Edmunds 2, Eme McQueen

Dutch Fork 1, Chapin 0

Goal: Maggie Brewer

Westwood 2, Richland Northeast 1

Goals: W: Taleah Hayes 2

Lexington 3, White Knoll 1

Goals: L: Emma Grace Powers, Kellyn Motley, Trinity Broach. WK: Kaylee Williams

Spring Valley 4, Irmo 0

Goals: Maya Hamzy, Karah Barry, Karoline De La Paz, Bailey McManus

AC Flora 11, Lakewood 0

Goals: Grace Vipperman, Copeland Reynolds, Avery Cantey, M.B. Minor, Emily Geiger, Emma Templeton 2, Elizabeth Thomas 2, McAlpin Ott, Amelia Hanshaw.

Swansea 6, Gilbert 0

Goals: Bri Reynolds 3, Carlee Branham 2

Columbia 7, Eau Claire 0

Boys Tennis

Lexington 6, White Knoll 0

Singles: Patrick Cronin def. Conner Dupree 6-1, 6-0; Zack Howard def. Kye Walker 6-0, 6-0; Hampton Cope def. Bernard Guinyard 6-1, 6-0; Daniel Mahoney def. George Bernard 6-0, 6-0; Mehul Jain def. Will Woods 6-0, 6-0; Connor Hewson/ Alex Fellers def. Ryan Woods/ Collin Woods 6-0, 6-0

Boys Lacrosse

Lexington 12, Boiling Springs 8

Goals: L: Guerra 5, K. Zuba 5, Brady, Werny

Boys Golf

Mid-Carolina 166, Emerald 174, Newberry 224

Medalist: Alex Lake 39 (MC)

Parks Hutto Bengal Invitational

Top-10 Team Scores: Bishop England 596; Rock Hill 597; Trinity-Byrnes 597; AC Flora 601; Hilton Head Christian 602; Gaffney 614; Boiling Springs 615; Hilton Head Prep 615; Fort Mill 620; Myrtle Beach 622

Top-10 individuals: Nick Dunlap 136; Seth Taylor 138; Zach Reuland 140; Colin Trahan Austin Scott 142; Daniel Azallion 142; Gene Zeigler 142; Mason Tucker 143; JT Herman 144; Keegan Vaughn 144

Batesburg-Leesville 187, Strom Thurmond 197

Medalist: BL: James Eidson 39

Gilbert 171, White Knoll 208, Swansea 258

Medalists: G: Sully Hooper 38; WK: Dillon Humes 42; S: James Pollard 61

